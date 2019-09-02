New research suggests that flu vaccines can help keep heart attacks and strokes at bay in people with hypertension.

Although the flu is a common illness, the burden of this condition in the United States is considerable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza results in up to 960,000 hospitalizations and up to 79,000 deaths every year.

In the case of people with hypertension who are already at risk of cardiovascular events, the flu can strain the immune system and raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Experts agree that “the single best way to protect against the flu” is to get a vaccine early each year. The flu shot triggers the formation of antibodies approximately 2 weeks after the vaccination, which protects against infection with the virus contained in the vaccine.

Now, a team of researchers led by Daniel Modin, a research associate of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, wondered whether putting an end to the flu infection with the aid of vaccination would protect against cardiovascular problems.

Modin and colleagues presented their findings at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2019 together with the World Congress of Cardiology conference, which this year takes place in Paris, France.