More and more evidence points to the notion that gum disease increases the risk of other health conditions, including hypertension. A new review of the literature now argues that the more severe the form of gum disease, the higher the risk of hypertension.

Share on Pinterest Accumulating evidence points to a strong link between gum disease and the risk of hypertension.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 47.2% of people aged 30 years and older have some form of gum disease, and about 32% of all adults in the United States have hypertension (high blood pressure).

While the two conditions may appear to be entirely unrelated, recent studies have pointed to an intriguing link between the presence of gum disease and an increased risk of hypertension.

Now, a review of the recent literature on the topic has confirmed that, based on the evidence so far, people with periodontitis — an advanced form of gum disease — do indeed seem to have a higher risk of hypertension.

What is more, according to the findings of the review — which feature in the journal Cardiovascular Research — the more severe the periodontitis, the higher the risk of hypertension.

“Hypertension could be the driver of heart attack and stroke in patients with periodontitis,” warns the review’s senior author Prof. Francesco D’Aiuto, from the University College London Eastman Dental Institute in the United Kingdom.

“Previous research suggests a connection between periodontitis and hypertension and that dental treatment might improve blood pressure, but to date, the findings are inconclusive,” Prof. D’Aiuto adds.