Migraine auras are sensory symptoms that can occur before or during a headache. They tend to take the form of visual and physical disturbances or sensations.

Migraine with aura is a type of migraine headache. Sometimes, however, auras can occur without the physical pain of a headache.

The aura stage of a migraine episode usually lasts for less than an hour. Common symptoms include tunnel vision, seeing stars, and tingling sensations in the hands or feet.

Although migraine and migraine auras can be debilitating, these headaches are not physically harmful, and people can usually manage their symptoms with medical and home treatments.

Read on to learn more about the types of migraine with aura and the available treatment options.

What is a migraine aura?



Migraine headaches are characterized by symptoms such as severe throbbing or pulsing head pain, sensitivity to light, sound, and smells, and nausea.

Of those who experience migraine headaches, 25–30% experience additional aura symptoms. Some people describe a migraine aura as a "warning sign," as its symptoms often develop before a headache.

Migraine aura symptoms usually appear over a 5–20 minute period and tend to last for up to 60 minutes.

Without treatment, a migraine headache can last between 4 hours and 3 days. The occurrence of migraine episodes varies from very infrequently to several times per month.

Auras can take on one of three main forms: visual disturbances, physical sensations, and speech or language difficulties. We cover these in more detail in the following sections.

Visual auras

Some examples of visual changes associated with migraine aura include seeing:

blind spots, called scotomas

colored spots

flashes of light

stars or sparkles of light

zigzag lines

tunnel vision

These often start in the center of a person's field of vision before moving outward. People may also experience temporary vision loss or blindness during a migraine episode.

Physical sensation auras

For some people, auras involve physical sensations, such as tingling, numbness, and dizziness. These sensations may start on one side of the body before spreading slowly to other areas.

Physical aura sensations can include:

pins and needles in the arms and legs

numbness or tingling sensations

dizziness

vertigo (spinning dizziness)

muscle weakness on one side

Speech or language difficulty auras

During a migraine episode, some people may find it difficult to speak or communicate with others. They may struggle to find the right words to use, or they may mumble or slur their speech.

Other symptoms

Along with other sensations, migraine aura may also cause:

memory changes

feelings of fear

confusion

rarely, partial paralysis or fainting

Types of migraine with aura

Migraine with aura is fairly common, and anyone with migraine can experience auras. However, some subtypes of migraine are particularly likely to involve auras.

Specialists have previously referred to migraine with aura as classic migraine, focal migraine, aphasic migraine, and complicated migraine.

Other, rare types of migraine that cause auras include:

Hemiplegic migraine

This is a rare type of migraine that involves temporary weakness or paralysis on one side of the body. Other symptoms include pins and needles and numbness.

The weakness typically goes away within 24 hours, but it may last for several days.

According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases, researchers do not know the true prevalence of hemiplegic migraine. However, some research suggests that it affects around 1 in 10,000 people.

Migraine with brainstem aura

Migraine with brainstem aura, formerly known as basilar-type migraine, is rare. In fact, a 2006 study from Denmark indicates that it occurs in approximately 10% of people who experience migraine with aura.

The most common symptoms appear to be:

vertigo

slurred speech

ringing in the ears, called tinnitus

double vision, called diplopia

The researchers conclude that migraine with brainstem aura may occasionally happen to anyone who experiences migraine with aura.

Retinal migraine

Retinal migraine is another rare subtype of migraine aura. It affects vision in one eye only. It may cause temporary blindness or the appearance of flickering lights in that eye.

Around 1 in 200 people who experience migraine will experience retinal migraine. Most people who develop it are under 40. A personal history of any type of migraine and a family history of retinal migraine both increase the risk of experiencing retinal migraine.

Causes and risk factors

Medical professionals do not fully understand the exact cause of migraine.

Migraine with aura may occur when a wave of electrical activity moves across the visual cortex of the brain, which is the part that processes visual signals.

Triggers for migraine with aura include:

alcohol consumption, especially wine

caffeine consumption

exposure to bright lights or strong sun

food and food additives, such as aged cheeses, processed foods, and monosodium glutamate

hormonal fluctuations in females (due to pregnancy, menstruation, or oral contraceptives, for example)

intense physical activity or overexertion

lack of sleep or too much sleep

medications, such as the use of oral contraceptives or vasodilators for high blood pressure

stress

strong smells, such as that of smoke, perfume, or gasoline

weather changes or barometric pressure changes

Factors that increase the risk of developing migraine, including migraine with aura, include:

Sex: Females are two to three times more likely than males to experience migraine. It affects around 1 in 5 females.

Females are two to three times more likely than males to experience migraine. It affects around 1 in 5 females. Age: This condition is most common in those ages 18–44.

This condition is most common in those ages 18–44. Family history: Around 90% of people with migraine have a family history of the condition.

Treatments and remedies

The treatment options for migraine with aura are similar to those for other types of migraine.

Treatment depends on the frequency and severity of a person's symptoms. Some options include:

Medications



Anti-inflammatory pain relievers may help treat migraine with aura. Anti-inflammatory pain relievers may help treat migraine with aura.

The following over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines can help treat migraine with aura:

anti-inflammatory pain relievers, such as aspirin or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB)

migraine relief medications, such as Excedrin Migraine

antinausea medicines, to reduce nausea and vomiting

codeine medications or other opioids

dihydroergotamines, in the form of a nasal spray or injection

triptans, such as sumatriptan (Imitrex, Tosymra) or rizatriptan (Maxalt), to block the brain's pain signals

People who experience frequent or severe migraine headaches may benefit from preventive medications. These include:

amitriptyline, which is a tricyclic antidepressant, or other antidepressants

antiseizure drugs

blood pressure medications, such as beta-blockers or calcium channel blockers

Botox injections

Medical devices

Some medical devices may help reduce migraine pain by stimulating the brain in specific ways. These include:

Single pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation

These devices use pulses of magnetic energy. People must place them on the head for a few moments to see results.

Some research indicates that these devices can reduce the severity or frequency, or both, of migraine episodes. They are not suitable for everyone, however, and they are only available with a prescription.

Cefaly

In 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Cefaly device for migraine prevention. Individuals can wear the headband for 20 minutes per day.

Early research indicates that it shows promise in migraine treatment for some people.

Lifestyle changes and home remedies

Home remedies may help alleviate some migraine symptoms, while lifestyle changes can prevent onset.

To treat a migraine using home remedies:

Take a nap when symptoms first appear.

Lie down in a quiet, cool, dark room.

Place a cool compress or ice pack on the forehead or back of the neck.

Lifestyle changes that may help prevent migraine episodes include:

practicing stress reduction techniques, including yoga, deep breathing exercises, and progressive muscle relaxation exercises

sticking to a consistent sleep routine, with the same bedtime and wake time every day

eating a balanced diet that is low in processed foods and food additives

drinking plenty of water and limiting or avoiding caffeine and alcohol

avoiding migraine triggers, where possible, or using preventative medicines before triggering events (such as menstruation or weather changes)

For severe or recurrent migraine episodes, it is usually most effective to use medical treatments alongside home care strategies.

When to see a doctor



A person can talk to their doctor if migraine with aura does not completely resolve with time. A person can talk to their doctor if migraine with aura does not completely resolve with time.

People who experience symptoms of migraine with aura should see their doctor as soon as possible.

People should also see a doctor if the symptoms:

have an immediate onset

last for longer than an hour

only occur in one eye

do not completely resolve with time

In these cases, a doctor should perform tests to rule out more serious conditions, such as a stroke or a retinal tear.

Summary

Migraine with aura can be uncomfortable and debilitating, but it is not life threatening.

Trying home care strategies and taking OTC medications can help most people manage their symptoms until the headache or episode subsides.

Those who experience recurrent or severe migraine headaches may require prescription medications or medical devices to manage their symptoms and prevent future episodes.