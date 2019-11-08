The word shock can describe several different situations. Medical shock happens when the body's cells do not get enough oxygen-rich blood. It is not a disease but a result of an illness or injury. A person may also feel shocked when they experience something unexpected. This shock is psychological and usually does not cause any medical problems. Another type of shock is an electric shock, which occurs when a person sustains an injury as a result of exposure to electrical energy. Causes of an electric shock include faulty electrical equipment, lightning strikes, and contact with electricity and water. Although many different problems can cause medical shock, its symptoms are often the same. Medical shock is always an emergency. Without treatment, shock may cause permanent organ damage or death.

Types of medical shock Share on Pinterest A range of events can cause a person to experience shock. There are four different types of medical shock. The name of each type describes how it causes a decrease in blood flow to the cells and tissues. The four types are: Hypovolemic shock. Hypovolemia is a decreased volume of blood in the body, and it may happen if a person is bleeding heavily or becomes severely dehydrated. This type of shock is usually due to severe blood loss following a traumatic injury.

Signs and symptoms

Although medical shock has many different causes, its symptoms are generally the same. The symptoms are a result of the body's organs and tissues not getting enough oxygen. Signs and symptoms of shock include: cold, pale, or clammy skin

excessive sweating

fast heart rate

shallow and rapid breathing

drowsiness

fainting

blue or gray lips or fingernails

irritability

anxiety

dizziness

enlarged pupils

nausea or vomiting

What to do If a person is in shock, the first step is to call 911 or the local emergency number, even if the symptoms are mild. While waiting for the medical team, people can assist by: helping the person lie down and elevate their feet, if possible

avoiding moving the person if they may have injured their head, neck, or back

performing first aid on injuries if necessary

keeping the person warm with a blanket or coat

refraining from giving the person food or drink

checking for breathing and a pulse at least every 5 minutes (if the person is not breathing, a trained person can perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR))

turning the person on their side if they are choking or vomiting

Medical treatment Medical professionals often recognize shock because of its characteristic signs, including low blood pressure. The treatment for shock will vary based on the underlying cause. For instance, a person experiencing anaphylaxis may need a shot of epinephrine, which can treat severe allergic reactions. If a person has sepsis, they may need antibiotics, oxygen, and intravenous (IV) fluids. People with hypovolemic shock may need a blood transfusion and IV fluids. Doctors may start blood transfusions or other measures to help restore proper blood flow, even if they do not know the underlying cause. The medical team may run various tests to determine the cause of shock, including: X-rays

blood tests

urine tests

CT scans

Recovery from shock After a person receives treatment for shock, a doctor may help them put a follow-up plan in place to help prevent another event. Some examples include: People who have cardiogenic shock due to a blood clot may need additional treatment to break up the clot.

A person who went into anaphylactic shock may need to carry epinephrine or other medications to help stop allergic reactions. They will also need to avoid contact with allergens in the future.

A person who had a heart attack may require lifestyle changes and medications to help reduce the chances of another heart attack. It can take some time to recover from any type of medical shock. Shock can cause fatigue, muscle aches, and trouble with strength or mental function. Sometimes, these effects are long lasting. People may need rehabilitation, either in the hospital or in another facility. They may also need help with tasks at home as they recover. After septic shock, some people experience lingering side effects, such as pain or trouble concentrating or remembering things. Depression or anxiety may also occur. Talking to a doctor about these effects can help during recovery.