What are the 5 stages of breast cancer? Breast cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the breast. It occurs when cells in the breast begin to uncontrollably divide and grow, ultimately forming a tumor. This can happen due to damage or a genetic mutation in a person’s DNA. There are five known stages of breast cancer: Stage 0: Cancer is only in the breast ducts and has not spread to tissues nearby.

Stage 1: The tumor measures up to 2 centimeters across and it has either not affected the lymph nodes or there is a small number of cancer cells in the lymph nodes.

Stage 2: Tumor measures 2 centimeters and has spread to the lymph nodes, or measures 2-5 centimeters and has not spread to the lymph nodes.

Stage 3: Tumor measures up to 5 centimeters and has spread to several lymph nodes, or tumor is larger than 5 centimeters and has spread to a couple of lymph nodes.

Stage 4: Breast cancer has spread to other organs of the body, such as the brain or lungs.

Importance of follow-up care in breast cancer According to Dr. Heather Neuman, associate professor in the Division of Surgical Oncology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and lead author of this study, her research team had been very interested in looking at the follow-up care for breast cancer survivors. “Breast cancer care has evolved to the point that we are really able to personalize treatment decisions based on information such as anatomic stage and receptor status,” she explained to Medical News Today. “However, our follow-up care recommendations have remained one-size-fits-all. Inevitably this means some patients receive more and some patients less follow-up than they really need,” she said. “Monitoring for recurrence is one significant reason why oncology teams follow their survivors. We felt that this study was an important first step in defining what risk really looks like for survivors with different cancer types so that we could rationally plan follow-up care.”

— Dr. Heather Neuman

The cancer that has most recurrence risk For this study, the research team analyzed data from over 8,000 people with breast cancer in stages 1–3, with different hormonal receptors. The scientists reported the time to first cancer recurrence varied depending on which receptor — ER, PR, or HER2 — a person had. “We have known for a long-time that different types of cancer are differently aggressive. Over time, our treatment paradigms have evolved to personalize how we treat each cancer to address this, which has led to improved outcomes for many cancer patients,” Dr. Neuman explained. “These treatments have changed not only the magnitude of the recurrence risk but also the timing of when patients are at risk. Our study really highlights these differences,” she added. Dr. Neuman and her team found people with ER−/PR−/HER2− breast cancer — also known as triple-negative breast cancer — had the highest risk of recurrence and it occurred the earliest. People with this type of tumor diagnosed at stage 3 had a five-year probability of recurrence of 45.5%. Conversely, people with ER+/PR+/HER2+ breast cancer — known as triple-positive breast cancer — had the lowest recurrence risk. People with this tumor type diagnosed at stage 3 had a five-year probability of recurrence of 15.3%.

Different follow-ups needed for different types Dr. Neuman stated she and her team were not surprised by the findings for women with triple-negative breast cancer. “There were two findings in our study that were noteworthy. The first is the relatively low recurrence risk we saw for cancers treated in the modern era. The recurrence risk is modest for many cancer types, especially those ER+/PR+/HER2+ cancers,” she said. However, Dr. Neuman pointed out that what was noteworthy was the patterns of recurrence they found for ER-/PR- breast cancer— regardless of HER2 status — and how it follows what doctors currently communicate to patients. “Our traditional thinking, based on older studies, has been that most recurrences happen within five years, but after that the risk is low. That five-year time frame is something patients really hold on to. We definitely saw that pattern for triple-negative and ER-/PR-/Her2+ tumors, where the risk peaks around year three but drops close to zero by year 5.”

— Dr. Heather Neuman “In contrast, the patterns for ER+/PR+ cancers are flatter — less of a peak — and doesn’t drop as significantly by year 5. This has real ramifications for what follow-up should look like for different cancer types,” she added.