Does Manuka honey have anti-tumor effects? Manuka honey is made by bees who collect the nectar of the Manuka tree, which is indigenous to Australia and New Zealand. For this study, researchers used both mouse and breast cancer cell models to find out how Manuka honey might impact breast cancer. “Manuka honey has a number of unique nutrients and bioactive compounds that likely contribute to its health benefits as a ‘ nutraceutical ’,” Richard Pietras, MD, PhD, professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology-Oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, director of the Stiles Program in Integrative Oncology, and senior author of this study told Medical News Today. “As we referenced in the published manuscript, there were a number of traditional, anecdotal, and preclinical reports on anti-tumor effects of Manuka honey, which was also described as possessing antioxidant and wound-healing properties. This collection of information precipitated our interest in pursuing the antitumor efficacy of Manuka honey in more formal experimental models of this disease,” he said.

84% reduction in ER-positive breast cancer tumor growth During their research, Pietras and his team found that Manuka honey caused an 84% tumor growth reduction in mice with ER-positive breast cancer cells without negatively impacting healthy breast cells or causing major side effects. “In one of the most challenging experiments that we performed, administration of Manuka honey alone significantly inhibited the growth of established human ER-positive breast tumors in a preclinical in vivo treatment model by 84%, resulting in an observable reduction in tumor volume,” Pietras said. “Although promising, our findings highlight the need for further research into the use of natural compounds, such as Manuka honey, for anti-tumor efficacy and potential chemoprevention and investigation of molecular pathways underlying these actions.”

— Richard Pietras, MD, PhD Scientists discovered that higher amounts of Manuka honey was correlated with a greater reduction in cancer cell growth. “Dose escalation studies are common in drug development studies in order to find the maximum tolerated dose (MTD),” Pietras explained. “It is important to know the dose of a drug that does not cause unacceptable side-effects. Our purpose was to determine safe levels of Manuka honey dosing. Further work will be needed to determine the MTD in vivo for optimal and safe anti-tumor action.”

Manuka honey reduces cancer-enhancing signaling pathways Additionally, researchers found that using Manuka honey helped reduce levels of signaling pathways that are normally enhanced in cancer, including AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), Ak strain transforming (AKT), mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), which are involved in tumor cell growth and viability. “The progression of breast cancers is mediated by multiple, complex pathways,” Pietras explained. “In the case of ER-positive breast cancers, estrogens that bind to and activate estrogen receptors (ER) are a primary driver of uncontrolled tumor growth. Consequent binding of ERs to specific sites in DNA leads to the start of a program of gene transcription that modulates numerous downstream functions to support cancer progression.” “Mechanisms of antitumor action of Manuka honey and its constituent compounds are suggested to include activity as selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), inhibitors of growth factor receptor signaling pathways and potential blockade of the proliferation of breast cancer stem/progenitor cells which play a critical role in tumor regeneration and spread following treatment with standard therapies in the clinic,” he added. In this study, Pietras said, he and his team investigated the potential antitumor effects of Manuka honey on estrogen receptor positive and negative breast cancer. “We further elucidated possible signaling pathways involved in the mechanism of action of Manuka honey,” he continued. “Activation of critical intracellular signaling pathways such as AMPK and inhibition of downstream mTOR signaling — a ubiquitous kinase enzyme that regulates cell growth, proliferation, metabolism to support tumor growth — as well as STAT3 that plays an important role in regulating cell death, angiogenesis, metastasis, and immune responses also appear to be molecular targets that are mediating antitumor therapeutic action of Manuka honey.”

Manuka honey a promising natural treatment option After reviewing this study, Bhavana Pathak, MD, a board certified hematologist and medical oncologist at MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers in Orange County, CA, told MNT she found the study very interesting and promising. “I am worried about the effect of ingesting a compound which can theoretically increase glucose, which traditionally is less recommended in cancer. However, its overall impact is what should be considered,” Pathak continued. “One size all treatments no longer are as acceptable, first based on patient biology and also based on patient preference,” she added. “With minimal side effects, this could be an alternative for those seeking natural supplement or opting out of treatment completely. Next steps are testing in humans and determining safe dosing and treatment effect.”