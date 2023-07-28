26 grams or 2 servings of strawberries Dr. Shirin Hooshmand, a professor in the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State University and principal investigator on the study, told Medical News Today that the idea for this study came from previous research. “Prior to conducting our clinical study some of the similar effects were shown in animal studies and some human studies, but (in) different populations and using different study designs,” she explained. For this study, Dr. Hooshmand and her team conducted a study with 35 healthy men and women between the ages of 66 and 78. Over an eight-week period, each day, study participants either consumed 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder — equivalent to two servings of fresh strawberries — or a control powder. At the end of the eight weeks, researchers found those who ate the strawberries increased their cognitive processing speed by 5.2%, lowered their systolic blood pressure by 3.6%, and increased their antioxidant capacity by 10.2% when compared to those who took the control powder. In regards to their findings, Dr. Hooshmand said they expected to see improvement in antioxidant capacity as strawberries are a good source of vitamin C. They also expected to see some improvement in cognitive processing speed based on their hypothesis. “Previously published research has already shown some of the acute and long-term cardiovascular health benefits of strawberries in different populations, so this is great to confirm some of those findings,” Dr. Hooshmand said when asked about the blood pressure findings. “This study demonstrates that consuming strawberries may promote cognitive function and improve cardiovascular risk factors like hypertension. We’re encouraged that a simple dietary change, like adding strawberries to the daily diet, may improve these outcomes in older adults.”

— Dr. Shirin Hooshmand

More to research about strawberries When asked about the plan for the next steps in this research, Dr. Hooshmand said it would depend on acquiring future funding. “But we have many great ideas for future studies to follow up on some of our current findings — stay tuned! Additionally, we are currently studying the impacts of strawberries on similar and other outcomes as part of a multi-fruit intervention,” she continued. After reviewing this research, Allison Tallman, a registered dietitian and founder of Nourished Routes, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today what she would like to see further in strawberry-related health research. “The link between strawberries and gut health, strawberries and brain health, and strawberries and heart health have been well explored. I’d love there to be more research on strawberries and cancer prevention since they do have antioxidant components,” she said.