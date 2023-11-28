Share on Pinterest Experts say air pollution can affect people who live near freeways. Amos Chapple/Stocksy Traffic-related air pollution was associated with a significant increase in blood pressure among car passengers, a study finds .

. Researchers report that the blood pressure increase is on par with other cardiovascular risk factors such as lack of exercise or excessive salt intake .

. Experts note that cabin air filters and other filtration devices, including masks, can lower exposure to dangerous air pollution particles. People wearing masks while driving alone in their cars may not be so foolish after all. The N95 masks used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 might also filter out highway air pollution that a new study says can cause a serious and sustained spike in blood pressure. The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, reports that riding in automobiles and breathing unfiltered air was associated with a 4.5 mm Hg increase in blood pressure. The blood pressure increase from exposure to traffic-related air pollution (TRAP) was found to peak within 60 minutes and persist for up to 24 hours, according to the researchers from the University of Washington. “Traffic-related air pollution, even at levels now considered low, appears to cause a substantial increase in blood pressure,” Dr. Joel Kaufman, a study corresponding editor and a University of Washington professor, epidemiologist, and environmental health expert, told Medical News Today. “This is an effect of breathing traffic-related particles, since it was not from the stress of being in a car, driving a car, or noise; the study design is able to account for all those things by using sham filtration vs real filtration, and the subjects were passengers and not drivers.” “It was stunning how quickly this led to a rise in blood pressure and that it persisted for so long,” Dr. John Higgins, a sports cardiologist at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth in Houston who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “Maybe we need to think about high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in automobiles or cities doing something about air pollution.”

Elevated blood pressure can last for days The study findings suggest that daily commuters breathing unfiltered highway air pollution could be experiencing dangerously elevated blood pressure throughout the workweek and perhaps even more if they drive on the weekends as well, said Higgins. “Our group has previously showed that diesel exhaust exposure increased blood pressure,” said Kaufman. “The roadway traffic study was designed to test those findings in a real-world setting by isolating the effects of traffic-related air pollution (TRAP).” TRAP may include ultrafine particles known as PM 2.5, black carbon, oxides of nitrogen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and other particulate matter. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), past studies have suggested that PM 2.5 particles are linked to a wide range of cardiovascular problems, including heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, asthma and other breathing problems, and premature death. “PM 2.5 particles can get through the lining of blood vessels and into the circulatory system, affecting the heart and vascular tone, including arterial stiffness,” Dr. Loren Wold, a researcher and professor at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who studies the cardiovascular effects of air pollution, told Medical News Today. “That’s what causes elevated blood pressure.”

A dangerous increase in blood pressure In the experimental study, researchers drove 16 subjects ages 22 to 45 years of age through traffic in Seattle, Washington, for three days. For two days, unfiltered air was allowed to flow into the vehicle. On the third, a HEPA filter was installed. Study subjects did not know whether the car had a HEPA filter — which can screen out dangerous PM 2.5 particles along with other pollutants — or an ineffective sham filter. Blood pressure was monitored up to 24 hours before, during, and after the drives. Kaufman and his colleagues said they found that the drives in vehicles with unfiltered TRAP were associated with significant net increases in blood pressure compared with drives with HEPA in-vehicle filtration. The 4.5 mm Hg rise in blood pressure detected was significant, researchers said. For every 20 mm Hg systolic or 10 mm Hg diastolic increase in blood pressure, mortality from heart disease and stroke doubles. Higgins said the TRAP-related blood pressure increase detected in the study was similar to that caused by poor diet, lack of activity, or smoking. “These are the size of effects from things like salt in the diet that are well-known to increase blood pressure,” said Kaufman. “Elevated blood pressures are major risk factors for heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. The concern is partly for each individual, but [also the impact on the whole population. The overall effect of millions of people having these exposures is probably a lot of otherwise preventable cases of stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, and kidney disease.”