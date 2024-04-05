Share on Pinterest Mouse study looks at how exercise might help prevent age-related cardiovascular problems. Image credit: Mauro Grigollo/Stocksy. DNA damage is one of the driving forces behind aging, including age-related damage to blood vessels.

A new study in mice investigates links between DNA damage, exercise, and heart health.

The scientists conclude that increased physical activity is linked to reduced DNA damage, including sections of DNA called telomeres, which are associated with biological aging. A recent animal study from researchers in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City investigates the role of DNA damage in blood vessels and the aging cardiovascular system. They found that increased exercise is linked to reduced DNA damage in the cells that line blood vessels. This may help explain how exercise, even later in life, can reduce the risk of developing atherosclerosis. Led by Jisok Lim, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Utah, the researchers will present their findings at the American Physiology Summit — the annual meeting of the American Physiological Society — in Long Beach, CA. The conference runs between ​​April 4–7, 2024.

Higher physical activity tied to less DNA damage The University of Utah scientists observed 15 male mice for 4 weeks in a cage with a running wheel. They assigned them to three categories based on how far they ran each day: high-running moderate-running low-running. At the end of the study, the scientists collected tissue from the animals’ aortas — the blood vessel that carries blood from the heart. They looked at different sections of the aorta, which are exposed to varying levels of shear stress. In particular, they focused on two types of cells: endothelial cells, which line the inside of blood vessels.

vascular smooth muscle cells, which sit within blood vessel walls. Then, they evaluated the cells’ DNA damage and assessed how well their telomeres functioned. Their analysis showed that increased physical activity was associated with less DNA damage and better telomere function in endothelial cells but not vascular smooth muscle cells. Previous studies have also shown that vascular smooth muscle does not become damaged to the same extent as endothelial cells, which face the full force of blood flow. According to the conference abstract, overall, “the volume of aerobic exercise was inversely associated with DNA damage and telomere dysfunction.” This means that animals that exercised most had the least damage and dysfunction.

What does this study bring to the table? This study adds to the growing evidence that exercise may benefit health by defending against DNA damage and protecting telomere function. “By revealing the varied responses of aortic regions experiencing different blood flow patterns and cell types to aerobic exercise,” explained Lim in a press release, “this research will provide a firm ground on a detailed and customized approach to interventions for cardiovascular health.” Scientists have been studying the relationship between exercise and telomeres for some time. For instance, a 2013 study found that ultra-marathon runners had longer telomeres than healthy control participants. Other studies have also identified an association between physical fitness and longer telomeres.