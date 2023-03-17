Share on Pinterest Preventing breast cancer from recurring has been a challenge for researchers. Allen Donikowski/Getty Images

Patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer are at risk of cancer recurrence even decades after treatment.

This is because cancer cells that spread to other organs can remain dormant for many years before reawakening to form tumors.

A new study found that disseminated cancer cells remain dormant in the lungs of young, healthy mice, but in older mice or mice with lung damage, they grow rapidly to form tumors.

The researchers attribute this difference to a protein called PDGF-C, which is present in low levels in the lungs of young, healthy mice, but is elevated in older mice or mice with lung damage.

These findings suggest that blocking PDGF-C using a drug could potentially prevent cancer recurrence in patients with ER-positive breast cancer.

Estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer is the most common breast cancer subtype, accounting for approximately 67%–80% of breast cancers in women. In this type of breast cancer, the cancer cells have receptors that bind to the hormone estrogen.

Research suggests that ER- and progesterone receptor-positive breast cancer is associated with better survival .

However, patients who recover from ER-positive breast cancer have a 10%–41% risk of cancer recurrence after stopping hormone cancer therapy. This is because ER-positive breast cancer cells can spread (or disseminate) to other parts of the body— a process called metastasis.

These ‘disseminated cancer cells’ can stay hidden and inactive for a long time before ‘reawakening’ to form new tumors.

Research has shown that the environment where the disseminated cancer cells settle in the body (known as the ‘microenvironment’) determines whether or not they survive and become active again.

However, researchers are still trying to understand how the environment around disseminated cancer cells controls their reactivation.

Now, new research published in Nature Cancer shows how a protein found in aging or damaged lung tissues can trigger dormant cancer cells to ‘reawaken’ and develop into tumors.

Dr. David A. Cheresh, a distinguished professor and vice chair in the Department of Pathology at UC San Diego, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“This study is significant in that it reveal[s] a mechanism to account for the role that age plays in cancer progression. It is well known that age is associated with increased incidence and death linked to many forms of cancer including ER+ breast cancers, however, this remains poorly understood at the molecular level.”