Share on Pinterest New research sheds light on archaea — an important part of the human microbiome. Victor Torres/Stocksy

The human microbiome includes bacteria, viruses, fungi, and archaea. Most research has focused on bacteria, while little is known about archaea.

Although archaea make up just 1.2% of the gut microbiome, they may have important regulatory effects.

A recent paper outlines the first thorough description of the human archaeome, providing important new information about how these organisms might function and interact.

The microorganisms living in our gastrointestinal tracts are collectively called the gut microbiome, and they have a complex relationship with the human body.

They take energy from our food, break down certain compounds, and release important metabolites, a product of the body’s metabolism.

A change in the healthy balance of these organisms is associated with a range of health problems. These include metabolic disorders , inflammatory and auto-immune diseases , neurological conditions , and cancer , among others.

The human microbiome consists of bacteria, archaea, fungi, and viruses. The vast majority of research into the microbiome deals with bacteria.

More recently, the number of studies targeting fungi and viruses in the human microbiome has increased, but relatively little is known about the populations of archaea — collectively called the “archaeome.”

A group of scientists recently analyzed a large dataset of human gut microbiome samples and profiled the archaea that were present. The team’s intriguing findings appear in the journal Nature Microbiology .

The results provide more information about our resident archaea and will help researchers discover more about their impact on human health.

Lead authors Dr. Cynthia Maria Chibani, at the University of Kiel, in Germany, and Dr. Alexander Manhert, at the Medical University of Graz, in Austria, spoke with Medical News Today.

They said they were surprised to find so many types of archaea that were new to science — three genera, 15 species, and 52 strains.

“Archaea were usually neglected and understudied because a large number of archaeal species require specialized methods for cell lysis and DNA extraction, and other methodological pitfalls,” they explained.