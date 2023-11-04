Extending GLP-1 drug life for treating type 2 diabetes In this study, the researchers designed chimeric proteins by fusing GLP-1 to a human serum albumin (HSA)-binding DARPin. A computational analysis found that the engineered chimeric proteins would retain their biological activity and ability to bind to the target protein. “The study aims to develop long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of type 2 diabetes by creating chimeric fusion proteins. These proteins, comprised of protease-resistant GLP-1 mutants fused to DARPin, are designed to overcome the short half-life limitation of native GLP-1.” – Sebnem Unluisler, Genetic Engineer at the London Regenerative Institute, not involved in the study Two of their proteins showed treatment potential. In their conclusion, the authors suggest that: “The mGLP1-DARPin-1 fusion protein that was more resistant to DPP-IV cleavage can be used as a long-lasting injectable form of GLP-1, and the mGLP1-DARPin-2 fusion protein, that was resistant to both DPP-IV and trypsin cleavage, can be used as a candidate for oral delivery of GLP-1 bioencapsulated in plant cells [a method of delivering the proteins encased in plant carbohydrates that cannot be digested by people].” However, as this is a computational study, they emphasize that further research is needed, and their study is ongoing. Dr. Pouya Shafipour, a board certified family and obesity medicine physician of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, told Medical News Today: “Since this seems to be also increasing GLP-1 levels in the body, but maybe through a different mechanism, than the current GLP-1 receptor agonist, it might have a longer, more sustainable rise in the hormone, and be more bio available.”

GLP-1 agonists benefits and risks The existing GLP-1 agonists are known to have side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea , local skin reactions at the injection site, and, some reports suggest , an increased risk of acute pancreatitis. These risks may be amplified with longer-lasting treatments, as Dr. Shafipour cautioned: “Higher levels of GLP-1 are associated with more gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea, acid reflux, constipation, and bloating, which in some individuals, could be a cause for discontinuation of the drug.” However, she added: “If this is not a side effect due to this novel technology, this could be a great advantage over the current GLP-1 receptor agonists.” Unluisler agreed that, given successful trials, these novel GLP-1 agonists could have the potential as long lasting treatments. “The study utilizes a combination of molecular biology, structural prediction, and molecular dynamics simulations to assess stability, solubility and binding affinity of these fusion proteins,” she said. “If successful in future research and clinical trials, this approach could offer a promising way to improve blood glucose control in patients with type 2 diabetes. However, potential disadvantages include concerns about immunogenicity, cost and the method of administration. It’s crucial to await further experimental validation and clinical trials to confirm the safety and efficacy of these fusion proteins.” – Sebnem Unluisler So, there is certainly potential in these findings, but it may be some time before long-acting drugs are available to those with type 2 diabetes.