The study, which appears in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research , provides valuable, high quality evidence on a topic that has previously shown mixed findings.

In a new meta-analysis, researchers have found that taking vitamin D supplements does not benefit muscle health.

According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements , vitamin D is important for healthy bone growth. It also plays a role in reducing inflammation and affects cell growth, glucose metabolism, and the immune system.

Our bodies synthesize vitamin D following direct exposure to sunlight. Some foods also contain vitamin D, including fatty fish and fish oils, eggs, and mushrooms exposed to ultraviolet light.

In a study drawing on data in the United States between 2011 and 2014, researchers found that 5% of people over the age of 1 year in the U.S. were at risk of vitamin D deficiency, while 18.3% were at risk of vitamin D inadequacy.

Speaking on a podcast of the Endocrine Society, Dr. Laurel Mohrmann and Dr. Sweta Chekuri, both of Montefiore Medical Center, New York City, say that a key reason for vitamin D deficiency is people not getting enough sunlight exposure at great enough strengths.

“The amount of sun exposure that you get is the biggest player because natural sources of vitamin D in food are very rare. You don’t really get it from your diet, so you have to be exposed to sunlight.”

“In our country, a lot of our population lives far above the equator, so there’s less sunlight exposure from that, and there’s prolonged winter periods with very low sunlight exposures.”

“People with darker skin, older age, higher [body mass index] — all of these things are associated with vitamin D deficiency.”

“One other thing is as a nation, we have started supplementing our milk with vitamin D. As other forms of milk, such as soy milk and almond milk, get more popular, they’re not supplemented with vitamin D, so that source that was added into our diet to combat vitamin D deficiency is no longer being consumed by a large portion of the population,” says Dr. Morhmann.

Recently, researchers have been looking at vitamin D supplementation to see if it is protective against COVID-19. However, in an editorial for the BMJ , researchers highlighted there is limited research on the link between vitamin D and COVID-19. Furthermore, the evidence that does exist is contradictory on whether vitamin D is beneficial or not.

One other area that researchers have investigated is the possible role vitamin D supplementation can play in improving muscle performance and health.

Speaking to Medical News Today, Dr. Lise Sofie Bislev, of the Aarhus University Hospital Department of Endocrinology and Internal Medicine, Aarhus, Denmark, and the corresponding author of the present study, highlighted that “vitamin D supplements have to a large extent been recommended to people complaining of muscle fatigue.”

However, researchers have noted that evidence for the effects of vitamin D on muscle performance and health has been mixed and limited by the demographics that studies have involved.