A new study shows that sea buckthorn berries contain powerful antioxidants and could aid diabetes and obesity treatments. According to a new study, sea buckthorn berries, which have been used as medicinal plants for centuries, contain powerful antioxidants.

The findings showed encouraging signs for sea buckthorn berries for treating diabetes and obesity during in vitro tests.

Harsh coastal environments in which sea buckthorn berries grow may cause them to produce more antioxidants in response to their environmental stressors.

Sea buckthorn joins a growing list of potent nutraceuticals whose long-held medicinal value is being confirmed by modern science. A new study from Memorial University in Newfoundland, Canada, has identified what may be an antioxidant powerhouse in a shrub that grows in coastal areas in Newfoundland. The study asserts the berries from the plant sea buckthorn have unique nutritional characteristics that have the potential to treat diabetes and obesity. The findings were recently published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture . This is not the first time sea buckthorn berries have been identified as having significant value for human health. The berries are already popular in Asia and have also been used for treating arthritis and other inflammatory conditions in Europe. Sea buckthorn berries contain powerful antioxidants that inhibit or prevent damage caused to the body’s cells by free radicals. (Free radicals are believed to be products of environmental and other stressors.) The shrub’s berries and leaves have been widely used for supporting nutrition and have been used as pharmaceuticals.

Health benefits of sea buckthorn berries Due to their health properties, Canadian governmental agencies introduced sea buckthorn to the country in the early 2000s. Preliminary research at that time suggested the plant had vast commercial potential. The plant’s oil is also a potent source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, polyphenols, and vitamins E, B, and A. According to Dr. Menka Gupta, a functional medicine doctor with Nutra Nourish, not involved in the study, sea buckthorn berries “have been used for centuries in traditional medicine in Tibet, China, and several other Asian and European countries.” “The most documented use cases are for digestive health, stomach and intestinal problems, cardiovascular health, skin diseases, and ulcers,” Dr. Gupta told Medical News Today. The authors of the present study report the promising findings of sea buckthorn berries for treating diabetes and obesity was observed in vitro. Michelle Routhenstein, a registered dietitian and nutritionist at EntirelyNourished.com, not involved in the study, cited the vitamins C and E that sea buckthorn contains, as well as “flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic compounds, along with their dietary fiber content.” “These may play a role in their potential effects on diabetes cells by reducing oxidative damage and inflammation, potentially improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism,” Routhenstein explained. Similarly, in combating obesity, these antioxidants and dietary fiber may help mitigate oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting metabolic health and aiding in weight management efforts. “Due to its combination of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, [sea buckthorn] can have a positive influence on gut health. Better gut health has a positive impact on metabolic health, potentially helping manage diabetes and obesity.” — Dr. Menka Gupta, functional medicine doctor