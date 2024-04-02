Share on Pinterest A new study shows that sea buckthorn berries contain powerful antioxidants and could aid diabetes and obesity treatments. Johner Images – Nilsson, Huett, Ulf/Getty Images

According to a new study, sea buckthorn berries, which have been used as medicinal plants for centuries, contain powerful antioxidants.

The findings showed encouraging signs for sea buckthorn berries for treating diabetes and obesity during in vitro tests.

Harsh coastal environments in which sea buckthorn berries grow may cause them to produce more antioxidants in response to their environmental stressors.

Sea buckthorn joins a growing list of potent nutraceuticals whose long-held medicinal value is being confirmed by modern science.

A new study from Memorial University in Newfoundland, Canada, has identified what may be an antioxidant powerhouse in a shrub that grows in coastal areas in Newfoundland.

The study asserts the berries from the plant sea buckthorn have unique nutritional characteristics that have the potential to treat diabetes and obesity.

The findings were recently published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture .

This is not the first time sea buckthorn berries have been identified as having significant value for human health. The berries are already popular in Asia and have also been used for treating arthritis and other inflammatory conditions in Europe.

Sea buckthorn berries contain powerful antioxidants that inhibit or prevent damage caused to the body’s cells by free radicals. (Free radicals are believed to be products of environmental and other stressors.)

The shrub’s berries and leaves have been widely used for supporting nutrition and have been used as pharmaceuticals.