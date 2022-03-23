Share on Pinterest A new study investigates how the transmission mode of HIV influences virulence. Guille Faingold/Stocksy

A recent study included more than 340,000 people across the world with an HIV-1 infection .

. The HIV-1 strain is responsible for the majority of HIV infections worldwide.

The scientists found that HIV-1 infections are more virulent in heterosexual individuals than in men who have sex with men.

The findings could influence intervention strategies and advance our understanding of the evolution and epidemiology of HIV-1.

The way that a virus is transmitted influences the severity of the disease it causes, or virulence.

This is because, at the time of transmission, viruses may encounter barriers to their ability to infect the cells in the host organism. This is referred to as a bottleneck.

A stronger bottleneck means that the virus will mutate, which can help it be more transmissible, or “fitter” in evolutionary terms, and this means it becomes more virulent. The mode of transmission is, therefore, an important factor in the eventual disease caused by a virus.

In a study, which appears in the journal PLOS Pathogens, researchers evaluated the effect of the mode of transmission on the virulence of HIV, which is little understood.

Specifically, they compared HIV transmitted during penile-vaginal intercourse in heterosexual people with HIV transmitted during anal sex in men who have sex with men (MSM).