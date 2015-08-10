For women with early-stage breast cancer, a shorter course of radiation therapy at higher doses may be less toxic and lead to better life quality than a longer course at lower doses. This is according to two new studies published in JAMA Oncology.

Two new studies found a shorter course of whole breast radiation therapy at higher doses produced less toxic effects than a longer course at lower doses.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the US, after skin cancer. It is estimated that more than 230,000 American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and more than 40,000 will die from the disease.

Whole breast radiation therapy is often recommended for women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer who have undergone breast-conserving surgery in order to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence.

In the US, conventionally fractioned whole breast irradiation (CF-WBI) is the most common type of whole breast radiation administered to breast cancer patients, which involves smaller radiation doses over a longer period of time.

Another treatment option for patients is the administration of higher radiation doses over shorter time periods, known as hypofractionated whole breast irradiation (HF-WBI). Previous research has shown this treatment is just as effective as CF-WBI.

“Randomized studies in the United Kingdom and Canada have shown equal rates of recurrence in both groups, as well as equal survival,” says Dr. Simona Shaitelman, of the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas – co-author of one of the new studies, noting that despite such findings, the radiation oncology community in the US has been slow to adopt HF-WBI.

“So the question is,” adds Dr. Shaitelman, “with modern technology, and knowing that the survival and recurrence outcomes are equal, can we offer patients a better option?”