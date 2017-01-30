Ductal carcinoma in situ is a noninvasive form of breast cancer. Although the condition is not life-threatening in itself, it may increase the chances of developing an invasive form of breast cancer later in life. However, a new study suggests that women who have been treated for ductal carcinoma in situ continue to live as long as other women.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that DCIS patients are expected to live as long as the general female population.

According to the American Cancer Society, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) accounts for approximately 1 in 5 newly diagnosed breast cancers.

DCIS is found in the breast’s milk ducts and is deemed “noninvasive” because it does not spread to the rest of the body.

However, there is a risk that DCIS evolves into an invasive form of breast cancer – currently estimated at under 30 percent – which is why the condition is typically treated with surgery or a combination of surgery and radiation therapy.

New research presented at the European Cancer Congress 2017 (ECCO) suggests that women aged 50 and above who have been diagnosed and treated for DCIS tend to live longer than women in the general population.

The study was carried out by a team of researchers from the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam, and it was led by Dr. Jelle Wesseling, a breast pathologist. The findings were presented at the Congress by Dr. Lotte Elshof, research physician and epidemiologist at the Netherlands Cancer Institute, and the first author of the study.