A recent study suggests that mindfulness may be a promising tool to help menopausal women struggling with irritability, anxiety, and depression. Share on Pinterest Mindfulness may relieve certain symptoms that women experience during menopause. Several studies have found that mindfulness can help with good psychological health. The word “mindfulness” has been trending in recent years, but what is it exactly? Simply put, it is the ability of a person to focus on the present moment. Unfortunately, our minds wander too often in the past or the future — and we can become stressed. When we are mindful, we instead observe our thoughts without judgment; we become more aware of who we are, and we learn how to appreciate the present.

Can mindfulness help during menopause? Menopause is the time in the life of a woman when her menstrual periods stop, marking the end of the reproductive years. Most women reach menopause between 45 and 55 years of age. Women experiencing the menopause may also have hot flashes, mood changes, anxiety, and depression. According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, about 6,000 women reach menopause every day in the United States, and they estimate that by 2020, the number of women who will be older than 55 years will be 46 million. As life expectancy increases, many women will spend up to half of their lives in the postmenopausal stage. With these numbers in mind, it becomes increasingly important to find ways to help menopausal women deal with this delicate phase. A study by Mayo Clinic that appears in Climacteric: The Journal of the International Menopause Society, discovered that mindfulness might result in women experiencing fewer menopausal symptoms. “In this study, we found that midlife women with higher mindfulness scores experienced fewer menopausal symptoms,” said Dr. Richa Sood, Mayo Clinic general internist, women’s health specialist, and the study’s lead author.