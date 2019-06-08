A small study into the effects of cognitive behavioral therapy on menopause showed that it may reduce hot flashes, depression, and sleep disorders.

Menopause marks the end of a person’s menstrual cycles. During and after this process, they will no longer be able to conceive naturally.

Menopause typically occurs when a person is in their late 40s to early 50s. In the United States, the average age is 51.

Symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disorders, and depression.

Hormone therapy, or estrogen therapy, is the most common treatment for these symptoms.

Hormone therapy can also help reduce women’s risk of bone loss and fracture postmenopause, but it may also have side effects, including bloating, breast tenderness, nausea, and mood changes.

Studies show that the risks of hormone therapy vary depending on age.

Estrogen may lower the risk of heart disease if the therapy starts before the age of 60 or within 10 years of menopause. However, those who begin hormone therapy more than 10 or 20 years after menopause or at age 60 or older may be at risk of heart disease and cancer.

Other treatment options include vaginal estrogen to reduce vaginal dryness, low-dose antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (which can reduce hot flashes), and medications that can help reduce bone loss and fractures.