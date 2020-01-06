Urinary retention is difficulty completely emptying the bladder. People with urinary retention may need to urinate very frequently, feel the urge to urinate again immediately after using the bathroom, or experience incontinence. Sometimes a chronic issue, such as a pelvic floor or prostate problem, causes urinary retention. Acute issues, such as infections, may also cause urinary retention. Keep reading to learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of urinary retention.

Causes Share on Pinterest A person with chronic urinary retention may need to urinate repeatedly in a short period. Many different conditions and other factors can cause urinary retention, including: blockages in the urinary tract, such as those from bladder stones

swelling of the urethra due to an infection or injury

nerve damage that interferes with the brain's ability to communicate with the urinary system, which can occur following a spinal cord injury

prostate issues, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostatitis, or prostate cancer

medications that affect the nervous system

severe constipation that compresses the urethra or bladder

anesthesia, which may temporarily affect nerves and cause urinary retention

cystocele, which causes the bladder to droop partially into the vagina, putting pressure on the bladder

pelvic floor issues that affect muscle strength or nerve function, including injuries following childbirth or other physical traumas

Symptoms People with urinary retention struggle to empty the bladder. There are two types of urinary retention: chronic and acute. Chronic urinary retention This form of the condition develops gradually over months or years and lasts for a long time. The symptoms of chronic urinary retention include: difficulty urinating, which may be constant or sporadic

needing to urinate again shortly after using the bathroom

having to strain to urinate

a weak stream of urine or a stream of urine that stops and starts

not noticing the sensation to urinate and, therefore, not emptying the bladder

repeatedly urinating in a short period

urinating more than eight times per day

incontinence, especially if a person does not seek treatment for urinary retention Acute urinary retention Acute urinary retention is a medical emergency that may occur due to a total blockage in the urethra or another part of the urinary system. Symptoms include: a total inability to urinate

an intense need to urinate or the feeling that the bladder is full

swelling or pain in the stomach Some people with acute urinary retention also have symptoms of an infection, such as a fever or chills. However, even without these symptoms, it is important to seek immediate treatment. Some people do not notice any symptoms of urinary retention until they develop incontinence. People who have unexplained incontinence should, therefore, also see a doctor.

Diagnosis Treating urinary retention begins with diagnosing the cause. A urine sample sometimes reveals an infection, but usually, a doctor must perform several tests to diagnose the cause. These tests include: a prostate exam for males

a physical exam to look for signs of infection or injury

a complete medical history check

voiding tests to examine what the urinary system is doing during urination

a cystoscopy, which involves the use of a thin instrument to look inside the bladder and urethra

imaging scans that help a doctor see the bladder, urethra, and, sometimes, the kidneys A person should be sure to tell the doctor if they have any common risk factors for urinary retention, including recent injuries, a prior history of urinary retention, prostate issues, and cystocele.

Treatment The right treatment depends on the cause. Some causes of urinary retention are more easily treatable than others. Some treatments that a doctor might recommend include: antibiotics for a urinary tract infection

physical therapy for pelvic floor dysfunction

changing medications when a prescription drug is the culprit

using a catheter to drain the bladder

a surgical procedure called urethral dilation that treats a blocked or constricted urethra

inserting a tube called a stent into the urethra to prevent future blockages

surgery to remove enlarged prostate tissue, prostate growths, or even the prostate

surgical repair of a cystocele Sometimes, a doctor may also recommend lifestyle changes, such as drinking more water, using the bathroom when the urge first arises, or increased physical activity. Learn about nine remedies to induce urination here.

When to see a doctor Anyone experiencing symptoms of acute urinary retention should go to the emergency room. Chronic urinary retention is not a medical emergency, but it does usually indicate a potentially serious underlying problem. A person should schedule an appointment with a doctor for urinary retention that lasts longer than a few days or that goes away and then returns. People who experience temporary urinary retention due to medication or anesthesia may not need medical treatment if the symptoms disappear and do not return.

Risk factors Although anyone can develop urinary retention, it is more common as a person ages. Males are also more likely than females to have urinary retention due to prostate issues and partial blockages of the urethra. Some other risk factors include: urinary tract infections

using certain medications, such as anticholinergics, antihistamines, and some decongestants

giving birth, especially when the delivery causes trauma or injury

weak bladder muscles due to age, inactivity, or injury

nerve damage and disorders that can damage the nerves, such as diabetes