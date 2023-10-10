Nevertheless, the authors have published the data on their processes and ongoing analysis in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease .

The study — conducted by researchers from Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom — is ongoing, having been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous research has linked both a Mediterranean diet and walking to brain health, and this new study hopes to confirm the benefit of at the combined MedWalk intervention.

Researchers are investigating whether a person following the “MedWalk intervention” may be able to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementias, including Alzheimer’s dementia. “MedWalk” is shorthand for a “Mediterranean diet” and “walking.”

Originally designed to assess cognition over a 2-year period, timing and the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have necessitated reducing the follow-up period to a single year, and the research is ongoing, with the scientists recruiting a wider sample of participants.

The study authors feel that the modified shape of the study will provide sufficiently strong findings.

The primary outcome in which the authors of the study are interested is a 12-month change in visual memory and learning for participants.

The researchers are also interested in observing the intervention’s effect on a range of areas, including mood, quality of life, and health costs, as well as cardiovascular health and arterial stiffness.

The participants in the study are 60-to-90-year-old individuals living in the two Australian states of South Australia and Victoria. Individuals were recruited from independent living retirement communities, and as a result of the pandemic, from the larger community as well.

Special attention is being paid to biomarkers associated with cognitive decline, such as glucose regulation, inflammation, nutrients, and oxidative stress.

Participants were assigned to either a MedWalk intervention group or a control group who maintained their usual diet and activity level.

The intervention is a combination of dietary modification alongside a supervised walking regimen, fortified with psychosocial behavioral change techniques. Participants receive intensive support for the first 6 months, with additional help remaining available for the next 6, to help them stay on track.

The researchers provide instruction in the ways a Mediterranean diet differs from a typical Australian diet, to help participants understand the concept underlying this way of eating.

For example, the researchers are providing extra-virgin olive oil for free, since it is so key to a Mediterranean diet, as well as other foods.

After an assessment of baseline aerobic fitness, participants engage in group walking sessions for the first 6 months, followed by monthly sessions for the remainder of the test year.