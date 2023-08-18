Share on Pinterest A recent study shows that molecules naturally found in cruciferous vegetables may protect the lungs from illness. skaman306/Getty Images Research has shown that consuming a variety of vegetables provides a number of health benefits when consumed.

A recent study shows that molecules naturally found in cruciferous vegetables may help the lungs maintain a healthy barrier against infection.

The findings suggest that eating cruciferous veggies like leafy greens and broccoli could bolster immunity and preserve lung health. For a very long time, doctors have urged people to eat more vegetables . Not only are they nutritious, but previous research shows adding more veggies to a person’s diet can help reduce obesity risk, improve mental health, lower heart disease risk, and boost gut health. In a recent study, researchers from the Francis Crick Institute in London have found that molecules naturally found in cruciferous vegetables — such as broccoli and cauliflower — can boost the activity of a protein called aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), helping the lungs to maintain a healthy barrier against viral and bacterial infection. The findings were recently published in the journal Nature .

How does AHR benefit lung health? In this study, researchers focused on the natural lung barrier that helps protect the lungs from pollution and infection. The lung barrier includes two layers — one of endothelial cells and one of epithelial cells . This allows the barrier to keep out viruses and bacteria but still lets oxygen enter. According to Dr. Andreas Wack, PhD, principal group leader of the Wack Lab Immunoregulation Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute and lead author of this study, they decided to study the effect of AHR on lung barriers because it has been studied extensively at other barrier sites such as the skin and the gut , but much less so in the lung. “AHR is an environmental sensor that can be activated by ligands found in food or produced by bacteria living in our gut — but some toxic ligands are also derived from air pollution. AHR protects the lung by inducing gene programs known to support barrier integrity and barrier function. Which genes are directly targeted by AHR and which ones are triggered indirectly is unclear.” — Dr. Andreas Wack, PhD, lead study author For the present study, Dr. Wack and his team performed a variety of experiments using a mouse model. When mice were infected with the flu virus, scientists found blood in the airspaces in the lungs as it had leaked across the damaged lung barrier. When AHR was overactivated, there was less blood in the lung spaces, indicating that it helped prevent the lung barrier from leaking.

AHR helps fight bacterial infection During the study, scientists observed mice with increased AHR activity did not lose as much weight when infected with the flu virus. Additionally, the AHR-enhanced mice could better fight off bacterial infection and the already-introduced flu virus. Researchers also found the flu infection caused a decrease in protective lung AHR activity only in mice fed AHR ligands in their diet before the illness. Mice that consumed an AHR ligand-rich diet during infection had better lung barrier integrity and less lung damage than those on a control diet. “In mice without ligands in the diet, their AHR activity levels were low to start with, so if you don’t eat ligands, you have little AHR activity,” Dr. Wack explained to Medical News Today. “When you eat them, then AHR activity increases. This activity can be dampened by sick behavior, i.e., not eating for some days.” “This is probably not a good idea, so keep eating a healthy diet to upkeep AHR activity,” he added. “What is good for your gut — a healthy, rich, (and) varied diet containing AHR ligands — is probably also good for your lungs.”