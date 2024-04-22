Share on Pinterest Experts say there are health benefits for some people in taking aspirin daily. Steven Puetzer/Getty Images Regular use of low-dose aspirin could potentially stop or slow the progression of colorectal cancer.

Researchers report that right-sided colorectal cancers had a more pronounced effect from taking daily aspirin than tumors found on the left side of the colon.

Experts caution that daily aspirin use may cause gastrointestinal or brain bleeding. They say the benefits and risks should be carefully considered and discussed with your physician before beginning an aspirin regimen. Taking low-dose aspirin over a long period of time might slow or even prevent the progression of colorectal cancer, according to a study published by today in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. Researchers conducted a study of tissue samples from people with colorectal cancer who used aspirin and others who didn’t in order to gain insight into how aspirin could slow the progression of the cancer. Scientists say they are not sure why aspirin provides these benefits, but they speculate it might be because the pain medication boosts certain aspects of the immune response against cancer cells.

Details from the study on aspirin and colorectal cancer The researchers examined tissue samples from 238 people who had had surgery for colorectal cancer. About 12% of the participants were aspirin users. The researchers compared those who used aspirin to those who did not. They say they discovered that in people who regularly took aspirin, cancer spread to lymph nodes at a lower rate. They added that aspirin users also had a higher infiltration of immune cells into their tumors. When the scientists exposed cancer cells to aspirin in the lab, they noted an increase in the protein CD80, enhancing cells’ ability to alert other immune cells to tumor-associated proteins. People with colorectal cancer had higher levels of CD80 in their healthy rectal tissue. The researchers believe these findings indicate a pro-immune surveillance effect of aspirin. “Our study shows a complementary mechanism of cancer prevention or therapy with aspirin besides its classical drug mechanism involving inhibition of inflammation,” Dr. Marco Scarpa, a surgeon at the University of Padova in Italy and a principal investigator in the study, said in a press release. “Aspirin is absorbed in the colon by passive diffusion to a significant degree. Its absorption is linear and depends on concentration along the bowel, and in the rectum, the concentration of orally administered aspirin can be much lower than in the rest of the colon. Thus, if we want to take advantage of its effects against colorectal cancer, we should think of how to guarantee that aspirin reaches the colorectal tract in adequate doses to be effective.” There were several limitations of the study: It was a retrospective and observational study, which are typically not as accurate as direct studies.

The researchers did not know the dose or duration of preoperative aspirin use.

Aspirin use was self-reported.

There was a small sample size. Nonetheless, one expert said the findings are important. “This is a fascinating and important study,” said Dr. Anton Bilchik, a surgical oncologist, chief of medicine, and director of the Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Program at Providence Saint John’s Cancer Institute in California. “It provides more information on the benefits of aspirin for colorectal cancer,” Bilchik, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “Many previous studies have looked at the risk factors for colon cancer. This one looks at progression. The researchers found that low-dose aspirin positively affected the immune system. Although, there was a relatively small sample size.”