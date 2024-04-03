The link between exercise and sleep According to Dr. Erla Björnsdóttir, professor and researcher in the Department of Psychology at Reykjavik University in Iceland and lead author of this study, exercise is widely recognized as a key component of a healthy lifestyle, with numerous physical and mental health benefits. “Given the significant overlap between physical activity levels and sleep quality, I was intrigued by the potential for exercise to positively influence sleep outcomes in individuals with insomnia,” Björnsdóttir told Medical News Today. “While there is growing evidence supporting the efficacy of cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) as a first-line treatment, not all individuals respond equally to this approach. It is therefore important to explore alternative or complementary interventions that could enhance the effectiveness of CBT-I or provide additional treatment options for individuals who may not fully benefit from traditional therapy alone,” she said. “Ultimately, the decision to study the relationship between exercise and insomnia risk was driven by a desire to improve treatment outcomes, expand treatment options, and promote holistic approaches to sleep health and mental well-being,” she continued. “Through research in this area, I aim to empower individuals with insomnia to take an active role in their treatment and enhance their overall quality of life,” she added.

Does more exercise mean fewer issues falling asleep? For this study, Björnsdóttir and her team accessed data from 4,339 participants of the European Community Respiratory Health Survey. These study participants answered questions regarding their physical activity at baseline and then questions on their physical activity, insomnia symptoms, sleep duration, and daytime sleepiness during a 10-year follow-up. Researchers discovered that participants who exercised at least two or more times a week were 42% less likely to have issues falling asleep. Additionally, 22% of those participants were less likely to have insomnia symptoms and 40% were unlikely to report two or three insomnia symptoms. “While I wasn’t entirely surprised by the findings regarding the positive impact of regular exercise on sleep quality, the magnitude of the effects observed in our study did offer some intriguing insights,” Björnsdóttir said. “Exercise has long been recognized as a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, with a myriad of physiological and psychological benefits. Given its role in promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and regulating circadian rhythms, it stands to reason that regular physical activity would correlate with improved sleep outcomes.”

— Erla Björnsdóttir “However, the extent to which exercise frequency correlated with reductions in insomnia symptoms was noteworthy,” she continued. “The robust associations observed between exercising at least two or more times a week and lower rates of difficulty falling asleep, insomnia symptoms, and overall sleep disturbances underscore the importance of regular exercise as a potential intervention for sleep issues,” she said.

Exercise consistency is key to improving sleep Scientists also found that study participants who were consistently active were 55% more likely to be normal sleepers. “This finding underscores the profound impact of consistent physical activity on sleep health and highlights the potential of exercise as a powerful tool for promoting optimal sleep outcomes,” Björnsdóttir explained. “Moreover, the magnitude of the observed effect — a 55% increase in the likelihood of being a normal sleeper among persistently active individuals — underscores the robustness of the relationship between exercise and sleep quality. This suggests that making regular physical activity a priority in one’s lifestyle may offer substantial benefits for achieving and maintaining healthy sleep patterns.”

— Erla Björnsdóttir “From a clinical perspective, these findings have significant implications for the prevention and management of sleep disorders, including insomnia and sleep disturbances. Incorporating exercise interventions into sleep hygiene protocols and treatment plans may enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and provide additional avenues for improving sleep outcomes,” she added.

How does BMI and smoking affect exercise and sleep quality? During their analysis, the research team also factored in body mass index (BMI) and smoking history and how it may impact the effect of exercise on sleep quality, which Björnsdóttir said is important because individual differences and health status can impact how exercise affects sleep. “By highlighting the significant impact of lifestyle factors such as BMI and smoking on sleep quality, our research underscores the importance of addressing these factors as part of comprehensive patient care,” she continued. “Our findings highlight the interconnectedness of various lifestyle factors and their influence on sleep quality. Physicians may adopt a holistic approach to patient care that addresses not only sleep hygiene, but also other lifestyle factors that impact sleep, such as diet, exercise, stress management, and mental health,” Björnsdóttir said. “Our research informs doctors about the importance of addressing lifestyle factors such as BMI and smoking in discussions about sleep health with their patients. By integrating this knowledge into clinical practice, physicians can play a crucial role in promoting healthy sleep habits and improving overall patient well-being.”

— Erla Björnsdóttir