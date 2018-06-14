Is crab and other seafood safe to eat during pregnancy?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 14 Jun 2018
By Rachel Nall
Reviewed by
When a woman is expecting, the foods she eats, medications she takes, and even chemicals from the products she puts on her skin can potentially cross the placenta to the baby. So, is crab and other seafood safe to eat during pregnancy?

Due to concerns over mercury consumption, there are several seafood products pregnant women should not eat.

Fortunately, when fully cooked, crab or imitation crab can usually be eaten in moderation by someone who is pregnant.

Can you eat crab when pregnant?

can you eat crab when pregnant
Cooked crab is safe to eat in moderation.

According to 2017 recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), cooked crab is one of the best seafood choices to eat while pregnant.

The FDA also noted that it is most beneficial to eat a wide variety of fish.

A pregnant woman should not eat raw crab, however. Eating raw crab increases the risk for food poisoning, particularly in older adults, children, and pregnant women.

Can you eat imitation crab when pregnant?

Imitation crab is cooked, so it is usually safe for a pregnant woman to eat. However, it is crucial to ask if there are other raw products in foods, such as sushi, before eating them.

Imitation crab is typically less expensive than real crab and contains pollock, egg whites, artificial flavoring, and sugar.

While this combination may taste similarly to crab, it is not as nutritious as crab itself.

Imitation crab is low in omega-3 fatty acids that are especially beneficial during pregnancy. However, imitation crab is similar in calories and protein to authentic crab.

Seafood to eat and avoid during pregnancy

Seafood is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Experts state that eating at least 8 ounces of fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids per week can benefit the growing baby.

These benefits include reducing the risk of premature delivery and fostering brain and vision development.

The FDA recommend eating 2 to 3 servings per week of cooked, low-mercury fish choices, such as:

  • catfish
  • crab
  • crawfish
  • freshwater trout
  • haddock
  • lobster
  • pollock
  • salmon
  • scallops
  • shrimp
  • whitefish
Pregnancy diet: What to eat and what to avoid
Pregnancy diet: What to eat and what to avoid
Learn more about what to eat during pregnancy.
Read now

Pregnant women can also have 1 serving per week of the following:

  • bluefish
  • carp
  • Chilean sea bass
  • mahi-mahi
  • snapper
  • tilefish
  • tuna (albacore, white, or yellowfin)

It is essential to cook the above seafood, especially during pregnancy, to reduce the risk of food poisoning.

Seafood to avoid

People should not eat seafood that is usually served raw during pregnancy. These foods include sashimi, raw oysters, clams on the half shell, ceviche, poke, tuna tartare, or tuna carpaccio.

Pregnant women should avoid fish high in mercury. These fish include:

  • mackerel
  • shark
  • swordfish
  • tilefish
  • marlin
  • orange roughy
  • tuna (big eye)

Risks and considerations

you can eat cooked crab when pregnant if prepared on a separate chopping board
When someone is pregnant, they should not eat raw crab and should prepare raw food separately.

Consuming raw fish and shellfish can cause food poisoning, as they may contain the bacteria Salmonella and Vibrio vulnificus. Symptoms of food poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

In addition to the dangers surrounding raw food, a person should take precautions when preparing seafood and crab.

Safe food handling and preparation is vital when eating crab, fish, or any raw meat.

People should store live crabs in well-ventilated containers and fresh crab in a refrigerator at less than 40°F or well-packed in ice. Storage containers should be airtight.

When preparing raw crab, it is essential to keep raw and cooked seafood on separate cutting boards, plates, and utensils.

In addition to these risks, exposure to mercury can be toxic to a fetus. It can lead to neurological problems and congenital abnormalities.

As a result, avoiding high-mercury fish is vital for keeping the fetus healthy and safe.

Summary

When cooked, both crab and imitation crab are safe to eat during pregnancy. Practicing careful food preparation and always cooking seafood thoroughly are other ways people can protect themselves and the growing fetus from food poisoning dangers.

Avoiding high-mercury fish, such as shark and swordfish, is also essential to ensure a person avoids any harm to their developing baby.

Related coverage

Can you get a tattoo while pregnant or breast-feeding? In this article, learn about the risks of getting a tattoo while pregnant or breast-feeding. How can you identify and prevent an infection? Read now
Heartburn during pregnancy: What to do Heartburn happens when acid from the stomach comes back up into the food pipe. It is common during pregnancy because of hormonal changes, and because the growing baby is pushing up against the stomach. Learn about treating heartburn, when to see a doctor, the difference with GERD, and what can be done to prevent it. Read now
Causes of stomach tightening during each trimester There are a variety of reasons a woman may feel her stomach is tightening when she is pregnant, ranging from gas and constipation to round ligament pain and Braxton-Hicks contractions. In this article, learn about the causes and symptoms, how to relieve discomfort, and when symptoms might mean seeing a doctor. Read now
Pregnancy and depression: What's the connection? Preparing for and undergoing a huge life event, such as pregnancy, can cause mood changes and emotional difficulties. Depression can have an effect on both a mother and infant during and after pregnancy and often requires treatment from a doctor. Learn about the symptoms, treatment, and prevention in this article. Read now
What to know about sex during pregnancy During a healthy pregnancy, it is typically safe to continue having sex. In fact, sex during pregnancy can have various benefits for the woman. Certain positions may be more comfortable than others, especially during the third trimester. In this article, we discuss benefits, risks, and tips for sex during pregnancy. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Nutrition / Diet Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 14 June 2018.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "Is crab and other seafood safe to eat during pregnancy?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 14 Jun. 2018. Web.
    14 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322137.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2018, June 14). "Is crab and other seafood safe to eat during pregnancy?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top