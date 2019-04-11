Hormonal changes during pregnancy can cause digestive issues, such as diarrhea, constipation, and gas. However, diarrhea during pregnancy can also result from a bowel infection or underlying bowel disorder.

Doctors consider diarrhea to be three or more loose, watery bowel movements in a day.

Persistent diarrhea can lead to dehydration and malnutrition. During pregnancy, this can harm the woman and the fetus, and pregnant women with severe or lasting diarrhea should seek immediate medical attention.

In this article, we discuss whether diarrhea is normal during pregnancy and the possible causes. We also describe when to see a doctor, home treatments, and medications.

Is it normal?



Diarrhea is a very common condition that can affect anyone, including women who are pregnant. According to the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), there is no up-to-date research about the prevalence of diarrhea in pregnant women.

During pregnancy, diarrhea may arise from hormonal or physical changes. However, it can also be unrelated to pregnancy and result from an infection or underlying bowel disorder.

Hormonal changes

One change that can cause diarrhea is a rise in prostaglandin levels. Prostaglandins, such as oxytocin, help stimulate contractions in the uterus but can also increase movement along the digestive tract.

If stool passes too quickly through the bowels, it can result in diarrhea. Increased prostaglandin levels can also cause diarrhea during the menstrual cycle.

Synthetic prostaglandins, such as a medication called misoprostol (Cytotec), can have diarrhea as a side effect. This is because misoprostol can cause stool to absorb more water and electrolytes from the stomach, contributing to diarrhea.

Doctors commonly use misoprostol to induce labor.

Infectious diarrhea

Bowel infections are a common cause of diarrhea. In addition to loose, watery stools, people with infectious diarrhea may also experience the following symptoms:

bloody stools

nausea and vomiting

fever and chills

dizziness or lightheadedness

Some organisms that can cause infectious diarrhea:

bacteria, such as Escherichia coli or any in the Campylobacter, Salmonella, or Shigella genera

viruses, including norovirus and rotavirus

parasites, such as Giardia lamblia and Cryptosporidium enteritis

A person can become infected with these harmful organisms by consuming contaminated food or water. Infectious diarrhea can be a risk when traveling to developing countries.

Bowel disorders



Chronic diarrhea can be a symptom of an underlying bowel disorder, such as:

inflammatory bowel diseases, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

irritable bowel syndrome

celiac disease

small intestinal bacterial overgrowth

The conditions above can also cause a wide range of other symptoms. For instance:

abdominal pain and cramping

gas and bloating

weight loss

fatigue

nausea and vomiting

skin and joint problems

anemia

If diarrhea accompanies other symptoms, see a doctor for an evaluation.

Other causes

Diarrhea during pregnancy can also result from these issues:

food intolerances or allergies

dietary changes

stress or anxiety

certain medications

eating foods that contain sugar alcohol, such as sorbitol, xylitol, or mannitol

When to see a doctor

Diarrhea can lead to severe dehydration and malnutrition, which can be harmful to the woman and fetus.

A pregnant woman should receive immediate medical care if she experiences any of the following symptoms:

stools that contain blood or pus

diarrhea that lasts longer than 48 hours

six or more loose stools in a 24-hour period

a fever of 102°F (39°C) or higher

frequent vomiting

severe pain in the rectum or abdomen

symptoms of dehydration, such as dark urine, thirst, dry mouth, feeling lightheaded, or urinating less frequently

Home treatments



A person can prevent dehydration by drinking plenty of water. It is also important to drink liquids containing electrolytes, such as:

broths and clear soups

sports drinks

fruit juices

caffeine-free sodas

For pregnant women with severe hydration, a doctor may suggest an oral rehydration solution.

Many doctors also recommend a bland diet to help restore electrolytes lost from diarrhea. Examples of bland foods:

applesauce

bananas

plain potatoes

rice

Saltine crackers

toast

Also, avoid foods that can make diarrhea worse, such as dairy products, anything high in fat or sugar, and drinks containing caffeine.

Medications

During pregnancy, it is important to talk to the doctor before taking any new medication. Some can be harmful, while the safety of others is not yet clear.

According to the ACG, a prospective, case-controlled study found no association between taking loperamide (Imodium) during the first trimester of pregnancy and major fetal abnormalities. Imodium is an effective OTC medication for treating short-term diarrhea.

However, the ACG do not recommend taking the antidiarrheal medications diphenoxylate-atropine (Lomotil) or bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol) during pregnancy.

They report findings indicating that Lomotil can harm the fetus in the second and third trimesters. Pepto-Bismol may increase the risk of low birth weight, neonatal hemorrhage, and perinatal mortality.

Summary

Diarrhea is a common condition that can affect anyone, including women who are pregnant. Hormonal changes, bowel infections, and underlying bowel disorders can all cause diarrhea during pregnancy.

If diarrhea lasts for more than 48 hours, speak to a doctor. Seek immediate medical care for symptoms such as fever, dehydration, bloody stools, or frequent vomiting.

Also, it is important to speak to a doctor before taking any medications for diarrhea. Drinking plenty of water and clear broths or soups can help prevent dehydration.