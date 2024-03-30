Share on Pinterest A recent study suggests an avocado a day may improve diet quality, but the effects on cardiometabolic health remain unclear. Anjelika Gretskaia/Getty Images Poor diet quality has been associated with a higher risk of cardiometabolic disease.

A recent study suggests daily avocado consumption may improve overall diet quality, but the effects on cardiometabolic health were unclear.

Experts say a varied and balanced diet is the best way to support long-term health and longevity. In the United States, many adults have poor diet quality and do not meet key dietary recommendations provided by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans . With poor diet quality being the leading risk factor for cardiometabolic diseases, this increases the risk for chronic health conditions that are among the leading causes of death. Finding ways to improve diet quality in the general population is crucial for promoting better health outcomes. Now, a recent study from Penn State University analyzed the impact of a food-based intervention — daily avocado intake — on diet quality and cardiometabolic risk. The findings, published in Current Developments in Nutrition, revealed that consuming one avocado daily for 26 weeks improved adherence to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans among adults with abdominal obesity. However, the changes in diet quality did not directly influence cardiometabolic disease risk factors. The study received funding from the Avocado Nutrition Center.

Daily avocado consumption linked to improved diet During the study, researchers found that individuals who consumed avocados daily showed a “potentially clinically relevant” increase of 4.74 points in their HEI-2015 scores compared to the control group that consumed their regular diet. This improvement was mainly attributed to an increase in total vegetable intake and a more favorable ratio of unsaturated to saturated fats, both of which were directly related to daily avocado consumption. In comparison to the control group, individuals who consumed avocados daily did not show any significant difference in their intake of saturated or polyunsaturated fats. However, their consumption of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) increased by 13 grams per day, which was almost equivalent to the MUFA content of the avocados provided to them (17 grams). Despite an overall increased adherence to the dietary guidelines with daily avocado consumption, these dietary improvements did not lead to significant changes in cardiometabolic disease risk factors over the 26-week period, the study authors found.

Effects of diet quality on cardiometabolic health Studies have consistently shown that enhancing the quality of the diet over time leads to a lower risk of cardiometabolic diseases and mortality. The authors of the present study proposed two explanations for why their findings did not align with the scientific consensus on diet quality and disease risk. First, the intervention period of 26 weeks may have been too short to change these risk factors significantly. Second, the study participants’ initial diet scores were poor and slightly below average. So, despite a notable improvement in diet quality, the follow-up diet scores still received an “F,” the lowest grade. Therefore, it is unlikely that the overall diet quality was high enough to have a significant impact on cardiometabolic risk factors. According to Alyssa Simpson, registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition Resolution, not involved in the study, further limitations arose from the study’s non-blinded design, potential biases associated with self-reported dietary intake, and restricted generalizability.

Avocado consumption may lead to healthier food choices Considering the methodology and avocados’ nutritional composition, it’s not surprising that avocado consumption was found to enhance diet quality scores, especially in terms of total vegetable and fatty acid components. “Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, fiber, essential nutrients, and phytochemicals that are beneficial for health,” shared Claire Rifkin, a registered dietitian not involved in the study. Perhaps more interestingly, participants following the avocado-enriched diet exhibited reductions in their consumption of sodium, refined grains, and added sugars compared with those who continued their regular eating patterns. These changes suggest avocados may have partially replaced foods containing sodium, added sugars, and refined grains in the diet. Simpson explained that this substitution effect “promotes an overall improvement in diet quality by increasing nutrient-dense foods rich in healthy fats and fiber while decreasing the intake of less nutritious, processed foods.” In the present study, however, avocado consumption had no effect on the participants’ saturated fat intake. Additionally, avocados replaced small amounts of total protein, seafood, and plant protein components in the diet, the impacts of which were not explored.