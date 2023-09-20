Share on Pinterest Our lipid profile may hold vital clues about our health. Image credit: Yamada Taro/Getty Images. Lipids are fatty compounds that are one of the building blocks needed to make living cells, as well as helping with many important functions .

. While a lot of research in recent years has focused on the genome and its influence on the different molecules found in each cell, such as RNA and proteins, lipids are not influenced by the genome.

Alongside other important molecules in the body like protein, carbohydrates, enzymes, and amino acids, lipids are crucial for normal functioning. Lipids — such as cholesterol and triglycerides — are fatty compounds that play an essential role in a number of body functions. Additionally, they are part of the building blocks needed to make living cells. Now, researchers from Stanford University say certain lipids could be used as indicators for health, disease, and aging. Their study was recently published in the journal Nature Metabolism .

Lipids remain understudied According to Dr. Michael Snyder, the Stanford W. Ascherman Professor in Genetics at Stanford University and lead author of this study, although lipids are important in many biological processes, they are still relatively poorly understood. “Lipids are very understudied,” he told Medical News Today. “They are involved in pretty much everything, but because they’re so [heterogeneous], and there are so many of them, we probably don’t know what most lipids really do.” For this study, Dr. Synder and his team took a deep dive into what is known as the lipidome , which encompasses all the different types of lipids that can be extracted from an individual’s plasma. Because lipids are affected by what a person eats and the microbes found in the gut, they can go through changes and have an impact on the body’s overall health. For example, a study published in September 2022 found that exercise may have a positive effect on lipids affected by aging, helping to possibly prevent cognitive decline . Other research, published in April 2022 , discussed how lipidomics — the study of the lipidome — could potentially be used to help design therapies for inflammatory diseases, such as like neurodegeneration and autoimmune diseases.

How the lipidome changes For this study, Dr. Snyder and his team conducted an analysis of more than 100 participants, many of whom were at high risk for developing diabetes. Study participants were tracked for up to 9 years and provided blood samples every 3 months when healthy and every few days during any illnesses. Using mass spectrometry , the researchers profiled about 800 different types of lipids and their associations with aging, insulin resistance, viral infection, and other factors. They also found that every person’s lipidome has a distinctive signature that remains stable over time, but certain types of lipids change predictably with a person’s health. “We did not know but it seems plausible that our lipidome would be highly variable and heavily affected by diet,” Dr. Snyder told MNT. “In the end, it does seem highly stable and personal. It does shift in response to health conditions.” For example, scientists found over 200 lipids that fluctuate over the course of a respiratory viral infection . They also identified lipids that could aid in diagnosing insulin resistance that could lead to type 2 diabetes. And because study participants represented a wide range of ages from 20 to 79 years old, researchers also discovered a person’s lipidome changes with aging. For instance, they noticed that most lipids, including cholesterol, increase with aging, but a few types of lipids, like omega-3 fatty acids, instead decrease with age. Dr. Snyder said knowing how lipids change during aging is very important because it can help doctors track how people age. “Many lipids are inflammatory markers and follow how those shifts can be valuable for health measurements,” he added. “We can look for outliers — people who have markers that might be different from most everyone else. These can be markers of disease.”