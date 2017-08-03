Scientists have started to test therapeutic skin grafts that aim to manage glucose levels and body weight in cases of diabetes and obesity. They have recently been tested on wild type mice for the first time, which yielded promising results.

A new study conducted by scientists from the University of Chicago in Illinois genetically engineered – and tested – therapeutic skin grafts aimed at managing diabetes and obesity. They used clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats ( CRISPR ) technology, which allows scientists to alter the genome with a greater amount of precision.

The researchers – led by Dr. Xiaoyang Wu, from the University of Chicago Ben May Department for Cancer Research – tested the engineered skin grafts on wild type mice, whose diabetes and obesity were diet-induced. Their findings are now published in Cell Stem Cell.

“This paper is exciting for us because it is the first time we show engineered skin grafts can survive long-term in wild type mice, and we expect that in the near future this approach can be used as a safe option for the treatment of human patients,” says Dr. Wu.

The researchers worked with skin stem cells from newborn mice, editing them to release a controlled amount of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone with a key role in insulin secretion and which is used in diabetes treatments .

Dr. Wu and his colleagues decided to work with skin grafts, because, they explain, “[s]kin is a tempting target organ, providing a long-lasting, safe, and affordable way to deliver GLP-1 through somatic gene transfer.” Engineered skin can also be edited to ensure compatibility with the receiver of the graft.