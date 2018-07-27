A new study suggests that adhering to a Mediterranean diet may relieve the severity of psoriasis and slow its progression.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects about 6.7 million adults in the United States, according to recent estimates.

Some studies have shown that people with psoriasis are more prone to obesity and metabolic syndrome, and some have suggested that inflammation may be the reason behind this link.

Diet can play a key role in inflammatory conditions. Research has shown that pro-inflammatory compounds including saturated fats can worsen conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

So, researchers led by Dr. Céline Phan — at the Hôpital Mondor in Créteil, France — set out to investigate whether conversely, an anti-inflammatory diet would have appeasing effects on symptoms of psoriasis.

The Mediterranean diet is considered anti-inflammatory because it has been associated with a lower incidence of chronic inflammatory illness.

Its high content of monounsaturated fats (which are found in olive oil and other plant oils), high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols (found in fruits and vegetables), and high content of fiber (from vegetables or wholegrain cereals) may all be responsible for the diet’s anti-inflammatory properties.

Also, a Mediterranean diet limits dairy and meat consumption, as well as restricts alcohol use to a moderate level.