In males and females, estrogen is an important hormone. High levels of estrogen can cause a variety of symptoms and may increase the risk of developing certain medical conditions.

In this article, we begin by looking at what estrogen is. We then describe how levels become high, the symptoms and possible complications, and how a doctor diagnoses and treats high estrogen levels.

What is estrogen?



High estrogen levels can affect both men and women.

Estrogen is the main female sex hormone, but it is present in everyone. Females tend to have higher levels of estrogen, while males have more testosterone, which is the main male sex hormone.

In females, estrogen plays a role in the menstrual cycle and reproductive system. In males, it is important for sexual function.

Males and females can develop high levels of estrogen, which can affect overall health and sexual development and function.

Symptoms of high estrogen

Having excess estrogen can affect males and females differently and may cause a variety of symptoms.

Females

High levels of estrogen can lead to weight gain, particularly around the hips and waist. Excess estrogen can also cause menstrual problems, such as:

irregular periods

light spotting

heavy bleeding

more severe symptoms of premenstrual syndrome, or PMS

Females with high estrogen can experience other symptoms, including:

bloating

cold hands and feet

difficulty sleeping

fatigue

hair loss

headaches

low sex drive

mood changes, depression, or anxiety

problems with memory

swollen or tender breasts

noncancerous breast lumps

uterine fibroids, which are noncancerous growths that develop on, in, or around the uterus

Males

In males, symptoms of high estrogen can include:

erectile dysfunction

enlarged breasts, or gynecomastia

infertility

Complications of high estrogen



High estrogen levels can increase the risk of having a heart attack.

Having high estrogen can increase the risk of developing certain health problems, including:

thyroid diseases

blood clots

heart attack

stroke

breast cancer

ovarian cancer

Some research suggests that men with high estrogen levels may experience depression.

A 2018 study involving 4,000 adult male participants found an association between increased levels of estradiol and symptoms of depression in younger men. Estradiol is a form of estrogen.

Causes of high estrogen

Males and females can develop hormonal imbalances.

The body may only produce high levels of estrogen, or it may produce high levels of estrogen and low levels of another hormone, such as testosterone or progesterone.

Estrogen levels can also rise in response to medications. For example, people taking estrogen replacement therapy, a treatment for menopause symptoms, may experience adverse effects of high estrogen.

Other medications that can increase estrogen levels include:

hormonal contraceptives

certain antibiotics

some herbal or natural remedies

phenothiazines, which doctors use to treat some mental or emotional disorders

High estrogen can run in families. Also, certain health problems can cause estrogen levels to rise, including:

obesity

ovarian tumors

liver disease

Diagnosis and typical estrogen levels

Estrogen levels vary among individuals and according to a person's age and sex. These levels also fluctuate throughout the menstrual cycle.

A doctor can check estrogen levels with a blood test. There are three forms of estrogen in the blood:

estradiol

estriol

estrone

Doctors measure these levels in picograms per milliliter (pg/ml).

Estradiol is the primary form of estrogen, while estriol and estrone are minor forms. Women who are not pregnant have very low levels of estriol.

Females

According to Mayo Medical Laboratories, the following are normal blood levels of estradiol in females:

children and adolescents : up to 350 pg/ml

: up to 350 pg/ml adults : 15–350 pg/ml

: 15–350 pg/ml postmenopausal adults: less than 10 pg/ml

Typical blood levels of estrone in females are:

children and adolescents : up to 200 pg/ml

: up to 200 pg/ml adults : 17–200 pg/ml

: 17–200 pg/ml postmenopausal adults: 7–40 pg/ml

Males

According to Mayo Medical Laboratories, the following are normal blood levels of estradiol in males:

children and adolescents : up to 40 pg/ml

: up to 40 pg/ml adults: 10–40 pg/ml

Typical blood levels of estrone in males are:

children and adolescents : up to 60 pg/ml

: up to 60 pg/ml adults: 10–60 pg/ml

Treatment for high estrogen



Certain foods, such as flaxseed, may help lower estrogen levels.

Eating certain foods may reduce the body's levels of estrogen, including:

cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale

mushrooms

red grapes

flaxseeds

whole grains

Also, losing weight may decrease estrogen levels in people who are overweight or obese. This is because fat cells produce extra estrogen.

If medication is causing high estrogen levels, a doctor may recommend a lower dose or an alternative treatment.

If hormone replacement therapy is causing high estrogen symptoms, speak to the doctor, who may need to change the treatment plan.

Doctors can also prescribe medications that lower estrogen levels.

In females with a very high risk of breast or ovarian cancer, a doctor may recommend surgery to remove the ovaries. The aim is to reduce the amount of estrogen that the body produces. The operation is called an oophorectomy, and some people refer to it as surgical menopause.

Takeaway

Estrogen is the primary female sex hormone, but it is present in both males and females. High estrogen levels can cause a range symptoms and may increase the risk of certain health problems, including breast and ovarian cancer.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of high estrogen should see a doctor for an examination and blood tests. The doctor can determine whether a hormonal imbalance is at the root of the symptoms.