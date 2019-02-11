An analysis of mortality rates related to breast cancer from 1989 until 2018 indicates that breast cancer screening, paired with access to better treatment, has significantly improved the health outcome for women with this type of cancer over the past few decades.

Share on Pinterest Since 1989, breast cancer-related death rates have fallen exponentially, primarily due to screening and better care.

The American Cancer Society report that, on average, a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer during her lifetime is approximately 12 percent.

Furthermore, the Society estimate that about 268,600 women in the United States will receive a diagnosis of invasive breast cancer in 2019.

However, they also note that although breast cancer incidence rates have increased by 0.4 percent each year, mortality rates due to this disease have been declining.

A new report put together by investigators from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC, and the Department of Radiology and Rogel Cancer Center of the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, MI indicates that in 2018 expected mortality rates related to breast cancer dropped by approximately half, compared with the situation almost 3 decades ago.