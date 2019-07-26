Scientists have yet to prove whether or not vitamin D can treat or slow type 2 diabetes. A new study of people who have recently received a diagnosis of diabetes or are at risk of developing it concludes that the vitamin may be beneficial. Share on Pinterest Another study probes the relationship between vitamin D and diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), type 2 diabetes and prediabetes now affect more than 100 million people in the United States. Prediabetes describes a state wherein blood glucose levels are higher than normal, which increases the risk of developing diabetes. In the U.S., an estimated 40% of adults are vitamin D deficient. Some researchers have wondered if this might play a role in the development and progression of diabetes. Early studies did find a link between low vitamin D levels and type 2 diabetes. For instance, a study from 2010 found that lower vitamin D levels were associated with reduced insulin sensitivity. In type 2 diabetes, the body’s cells become less sensitive to insulin. Therefore, insulin cannot control blood sugar levels so effectively.

Looking deeper Although a connection between vitamin D and diabetes was materializing, when scientists explored these findings with randomized controlled trials, the effects seemed to vanish. One study that recruited people with vitamin D deficiency and diabetes concluded that vitamin D supplements did not improve insulin sensitivity. Another paper reached similar conclusions, and another concluded: “Replenishment with a large dose of vitamin D-3 to [people] with [type 2 diabetes] and vitamin D deficiency did not change insulin sensitivity or insulin secretion.” Other researchers came to similar conclusions. However, many of these early studies focused on people who had had diabetes for a long time, or who were not vitamin D deficient. Also, many of the studies ran for only a few weeks. With this in mind, the latest study focused on vitamin D supplementation in people who had either received a diabetes diagnosis recently or were at risk of developing the condition. The trial ran for 6 months.

Diabetes and vitamin D The scientists were mainly interested in measuring insulin sensitivity, but they also measured other factors — including insulin secretion, beta-cell function, and blood pressure. The study — which the team conducted in Québec City, Canada — was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 96 participants. None of the recruits were taking diabetes medication, and none had taken medications that interact with vitamin D or vitamin D supplements in recent months. Their results now appear in the European Journal of Endocrinology. The researchers gave half of the participants 5,000 international units of vitamin D-3 every day for 6 months; this is around 5–10 times the recommended dose. They gave the other half of the participants a placebo that looked identical to the vitamin D-3 capsules. Vitamin D is, in fact, a group of compounds. D-3, or cholecalciferol, is the version of vitamin D our bodies produce in the skin in response to sunlight. At the end of the 6-month trial, the researchers assessed the participants once again. They concluded that: “[H]igh-dose vitamin D supplementation for 6 months significantly improved peripheral insulin sensitivity […] and beta-cell function in individuals at high risk of diabetes or with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes.” They also showed that those with the poorest insulin sensitivity at baseline benefited the most from vitamin D supplementation. In participants who were at risk of diabetes but did not have impaired glucose sensitivity, vitamin D made no difference. However, the researchers found no benefits in other measures, including fasting glucose, blood pressure, or body weight.