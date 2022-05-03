Share on Pinterest New research highlights the importance of healthy vitamin D levels in Black and Hispanic women. gorodenkoff/Getty Images

Vitamin D deficiency is increasing and people with dark skin living in the Northern hemisphere are particularly affected.

Deficiency is increasingly being linked to various diseases including breast cancer.

A study has found that Black and Hispanic women who have adequate vitamin D levels are 21% less likely to develop breast cancer than those who are deficient.

Nearly two-thirds of Black women and over a third of Hispanic women in the United States are thought to be deficient in vitamin D.

Black and Hispanic people are more likely to be deficient in vitamin D than white people due to higher levels of melanin in the skin. This means less vitamin D is created when exposed to sunlight. This phenomenon becomes more pronounced at higher latitudes as the amount of sunlight available throughout the year is lower than it is nearer the equator.

This disparity in the levels of vitamin D deficiency could be contributing to some health inequalities, according to a recent paper in the Journal of Nutrition. This is because low vitamin D levels are increasingly found to be correlated with many health conditions including some autoimmune diseases and cancers.

However, this is an area of some controversy. It has not been proven, for example, that vitamin D deficiency can explain the increased risk of severe COVID-19 experienced by Black and Asian people.

While white women are slightly more likely to develop breast cancer than Black women, Black women have the highest rate of mortality from breast cancer in the U.S., at 31%. Health inequities and discrimination likely play a key role in this disparity.

The causes of breast cancer are multifactorial, including genetic predisposition, age, and lifestyle. Some studies suggest vitamin D levels may also affect the likelihood of developing breast cancer.

In this context, a recent longitudinal study published in the journal Cancer delves deeper into the link between vitamin D levels and the risk of breast cancer in Black and Hispanic women.