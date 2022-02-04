Share on Pinterest New research finds that breast cells found in breast milk are very much alive. blanscape/Getty Images

Medical researchers have assumed that breast cells found in breast milk were dead or dying, but a recent study shows these cells are alive and can be isolated and studied.

Genetic analysis of these cells has revealed two cell populations responsible for secreting breast milk in human breasts, whereas previously there was assumed to be just one as observed in mice.

Future studies of these cells could provide insight into how breast cancer originates and how breastfeeding could protect some individuals.

The protective effect of breastfeeding against breast cancer has been known for some time. However, the mechanisms underlying this have remained unclear.

While mouse studies suggest this could be due to changes in the breast tissue that occur during and breastfeeding causing long lasting epigenetic changes, it has been difficult to investigate. This is because most breast tissue donors are people undergoing surgery and very few of these individuals would have been lactating.

During breastfeeding, some of the cells from the surface of the milk glands inside the breast are expelled into the breast milk itself. While it was not clear how much insight they could provide as scientists had previously assumed them to be dead or dying, a recent study by a team from the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (CSCI) and the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Cambridge, UK, has shown that these remain alive in the milk and can be isolated from expressed breast milk.

In a paper in Nature Communications, the team outlined their findings by analyzing these breast cells for the first time.

Karis Betts, health information manager at Cancer Research UK — who was not involved in the research — told Medical News Today in an email:

“Current research suggests a link between breastfeeding and reduced risk of breast cancer. Not all questions have been answered about why this is and how it affects different groups of women and different types of breast cancer. It’s thought that hormonal changes, impact on ovulation, and changes to the cells in the breast might play a role.”

“This early-stage research shows the difference between cell types present when lactating and not, which helps paint the picture of what these cell changes might be. But the study can’t tell us which of these changes, if any, are linked to breast cancer in people.”