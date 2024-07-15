Share on Pinterest Delaying the development of type 2 diabetes can significantly lower cardiovascular disease and mortality risk. Image credit: Mihajlo Ckovric/Stocksy. Researchers based in China conducted a post-hoc study of people with a prediabetes diagnosis.

People often receive a diagnosis of prediabetes before developing type 2 diabetes, and sometimes people can avoid type 2 diabetes with interventions.

The researchers reviewed more than 30 years of data for people following their prediabetes diagnosis.

The scientists learned that people who avoided developing type 2 diabetes for at least 4 years had reduced rates of developing cardiovascular disease and lower all-cause mortality rates. Type 2 diabetes is a common condition that increases healthcare costs by billions of dollars per year. Developing type 2 diabetes can also contribute to a host of complications, such as vision problems, increased risk of heart attack and stroke, and nerve damage. Researchers study type 2 diabetes to learn more about how to reduce the problems it causes. A study led by Guangwei Li at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital took a look at the effects of postponing the development of type 2 diabetes in people who already had a diagnosis of prediabetes. The study found that putting off developing type 2 diabetes for at least 4 years can lead to many improvements in the long term, including reducing the risk of death and diabetes-related health complications, such as cardiovascular disease. The study findings appear in PLOS Medicine.

Lower risk of death, cardiovascular disease The study analyzed data from the Da Qing Diabetes Prevention Study (DQDPS) and examined the health outcomes of 540 participants with prediabetes who were followed for more than 30 years. During this period, the DQDPS tracked death, cardiovascular events, and microvascular complications. The scientists next checked the participant data at 2, 4, and 6 years post-diagnosis to see whether the participants had reversed their prediabetes diagnosis or developed type 2 diabetes. They next compared this to all-cause mortality, cardiovascular events, and microvascular complications data from 30 years to determine how helpful delaying type 2 diabetes can be. The findings showed that postponing developing type 2 diabetes can be beneficial in the long run. At the 2-year point of the study, of the 539 participants who were still alive, 70 had diabetes, and 469 did not. At the 4-year mark, 176 of the 533 remaining participants developed diabetes, and 357 did not. At the 6-year point, 254 out of the remaining 520 participants developed diabetes, and 266 participants were diabetes-free. People who kept diabetes at bay for at least 4 years after receiving a prediabetes diagnosis had a lower risk of death, microvascular complications, and cardiovascular disease. Over the 30-year follow-up, the researchers learned that participants who progressed to diabetes before the 4-year point had consistently higher glucose (sugar) levels, body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, and were more likely to smoke than those who remained free of diabetes. Those who remained diabetes-free for at least 4 years had a 26% lower risk of all-cause mortality and a 40% lower risk of vascular problems. Participants who remained free of diabetes for at least 6 years following their prediabetes diagnosis saw even more benefits — they had a 44% reduction in cardiovascular death. These findings suggest if people with prediabetes can delay developing type 2 diabetes for at least a few years, they can reduce their chances of health issues in the long run.