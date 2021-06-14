Share on Pinterest A Johns Hopkins study finds a decline in the blood sugar control of adults with diabetes in the Unites States. Fertnig/Getty Images

A new study finds that fewer people with diabetes in the U.S. are successfully maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

Adequate blood pressure and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol management — two other factors important for individuals with the condition — is also decreasing.

The study’s conclusions are a wake-up call for the tens of millions of adults with diabetes in the U.S., as the worrying trend increases their risk of major health complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 34.2 million of people in the U.S., which is 10.5% of the country’s population, have diabetes. Of them, 7.3 million, or 21.4%, have not yet received a diagnosis. The CDC also estimates that 34.5% of people over 18 years old, or 88 million, have prediabetes.

Researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD, have just published the results of a nationwide study whose aim was to assess how well people with diabetes in the U.S. have been doing at maintaining blood glucose levels.

The study finds that over the last decade, people with diabetes in the U.S. have become significantly less successful at controlling their blood sugar.

The study’s senior author, Dr. Elizabeth Selvin, of the Bloomberg School’s Department of Epidemiology, said:

“These are concerning findings. There has been a real decline in glycemic control from a decade ago, and overall, only a small proportion of people with diabetes are simultaneously meeting the key goals of glycemic control, blood pressure control, and control of high cholesterol.”

The CDC notes that in the U.S., 90–95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes. This condition occurs when the body is unable to use the insulin the pancreas produces, causing the sugar from food to accumulate in the bloodstream.

High blood sugar can cause cardiovascular disease and kidney disease, as well as problems with the nerves, eyes, and other organs. Diabetes can also lead to peripheral artery disease and others severe complications.

The study appears in The New England Journal of Medicine.