A new meta-analysis published in Sports Medicine suggests that even 2 to 5 minutes of light walking right after eating may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Just standing — rather than sitting — may also help, though not as much, the study found.

The study finds that light walking or standing helps smooth post-meal blood sugar spikes.

The American Diabetes Association recommends getting 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week for optimal cardiometabolic health. Nonetheless, research has shown that less exercise — while not ideal — can also deliver some health benefits.

Health issues such as type 2 diabetes may result from frequent or extreme glucose “excursions,” when the amount of blood sugar, or glucose, in the blood drops below or rises above healthy levels.

A study published in 2009 established that taking a 20-minute post-meal, or “postprandial,” walk after eating can help reduce a meal’s glycemic impact, leading to less extreme spikes in glucose levels.

A new meta-analysis published in Sports Medicine finds that even 2 to 5 minutes of light walking after a meal can help smooth out postprandial glucose levels.

The researchers analyzed the results of seven studies exploring the metabolic effects of sitting, standing, and light walking to ascertain whether light walking and standing were more beneficial than simply sitting. They measured their effects on blood sugar , insulin, and systolic blood pressure .

The analysis found that even standing was better at reducing blood sugar than sitting after a meal, though not as beneficial as light walking.

While both light walking and standing did moderate postprandial glucose levels, only light walking lowered insulin levels measurably — standing provided a statistically insignificant insulin benefit. Neither had any effect on systolic blood pressure.

Stanford University’s Dr. Euan Ashley, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“I think the message is that even a little exercise is good! Move more! But just as important, it shows that more is better. So light walking is better than just standing.”

Dr. Ashley added, “Not shown here, but shown by others, brisk walking is even better than light walking! And 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity weekly is recommended, and most of us fall short there.”

“But we should not let perfect be the enemy of good. Even a little walking goes a long way,” concluded Dr. Ashley.