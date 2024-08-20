Share on Pinterest Scientists have found a link between heme iron and type 2 diabetes risk. ATU Images/Getty Images

Higher intake of heme iron, which is found in red meat and other animal products, may significantly increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.

Researchers found that those who consumed the highest amount of heme iron had a 26% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those consuming the least amount.

Experts say diets that emphasize higher consumption of red meat are well documented to present their own health risks, and even some plant-based meat alternatives may have unhealthy levels of heme iron added, along with other processed ingredients.

A new study suggests that heme iron, which is found in red meat and other animal products, may significantly contribute to the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The study, led by researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in Nature Metabolism , points to a link between the development of type 2 diabetes and higher consumption of heme iron. The researchers were also concerned about the addition of heme iron to plant-based meat alternatives, as a way to mimic some of the flavor and appearance of real meat.

The study’s data was based on nearly four decades’ worth of research from the Nurses’ Health Studies I and II and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Researchers looked at reports for 206,615 adults enrolled in those studies and examined all the ways they consumed iron, from food to supplements, and their development of type 2 diabetes.

Among smaller subsets of participants, they also studied their blood plasma levels of metabolic biomarkers, including markers of insulin levels, blood lipids, blood sugar, inflammation, and iron overload, and the potential metabolic pathways between heme iron and type 2 diabetes.

People who consumed the most heme iron had a 26% higher risk of type 2 diabetes than those who ate the least. The researchers also found that higher heme iron consumption was associated with metabolic biomarkers linked to the development of type 2 diabetes, along with lower levels of beneficial biomarkers.

They also identified a dozen blood metabolites — small molecules produced during metabolism — that may be involved in the link between heme iron intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes.

It’s important to note that the study had several limitations, such as not accounting for all confounding factors and potential measurement errors in the data. The participants were also predominantly white, so the results may not apply to other racial and ethnic groups.