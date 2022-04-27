Share on Pinterest Researchers have found that breast cancer cells have a high level of sodium in them. Jilson Tiu/EyeEm/Getty Images Thousands of people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States annually.

Researchers are still discovering new ways to diagnose and treat breast cancer, which can often be fatal.

A new study has found that MRIs which detect salt levels in breast cancer tumors in mice could help determine the severity of the cancer and predict the effectiveness of chemotherapy treatment. Breast cancer impacts thousands of people in the U.S. each year. In 2022 alone, over 280,000 women were diagnosed with it. Screening is one of the best ways to catch breast cancer early and with each passing day, more treatment options are becoming available. However, researchers are still working to find new ways to identify breast cancer tumors and find appropriate treatments. A recent study published in the British Journal of Cancer found that measuring salt levels in breast tumors might be an effective way to determine breast cancer severity and the effectiveness of chemotherapy treatment.

Breast cancer and screening Anyone can get breast cancer, but statistics show that more females receive a diagnosis than males . Some people are more at risk for breast cancer due to family and personal history. Experts recommend that those at risk for breast cancer get appropriate testing. For example, the American Cancer Society recommends that females ages 45-54 get a mammogram yearly and that females over the age of 55 get mammograms at least every other year. Doctors will often take more than one approach to treat breast cancer. It depends on the type and severity of the breast cancer, but treatment options can include chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation.

Salt levels could indicate tumors Scientists in the current study sought to ascertain whether looking at the concentration of sodium levels in tumors could help determine the severity of the cancer and predict the effectiveness of treatment. Conducting the study in mice, the researchers examined breast cancer tumors using sodium magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI). The researchers found that the breast cancer tumors had elevated levels of sodium compared to non-tumorous regions. The scientists then treated the tumors with docetaxel, a type of chemotherapy that slows tumor growth rate. They found that sodium levels in breast cancer tumors decreased after the treatment. The results indicate that medical professionals could use sodium MRI scans as an additional method to help identify breast cancer. The researchers suggest that combining the techniques of sodium MRI scans with DWI would make it easier to classify tumors. This combination approach may also be an effective method to monitor the response to breast cancer treatment. Speaking to Medical News Today, study author Dr. William J. Brackenbury explained how salt levels could be an early signal of malignancy. “The results are exciting for breast cancer treatment because they suggest that sodium may be a useful biomarker of response to therapy.”

⁠— Dr. William J. Brackenbury “Sodium MRI also has the advantage that it is noninvasive and does not require the administration of contrast agents,” Dr. Brackenbury added.