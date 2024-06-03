Share on Pinterest Experts say diabetes during pregnancy can create some serious health complications. Stephanie Tamir/Stocksy

Researchers have concluded that the oral diabetes medication metformin is just as safe for babies and their pregnant mothers as using insulin.

The study tracked the long-term health of 10,117 children-mother pairs for up to 11 years postpartum.

Experts say that metformin and insulin can also be used together to help women with type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes manage blood glucose levels during pregnancy.

Metformin is just as safe to use during pregnancy to treat type 2 diabetes as insulin, according to new research presented at the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 24 annual meeting this weekend.

The study, which hasn’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal, tracked health data and potential long-term side effects of using metformin during pregnancy for up to 11 years postpartum.

Blood glucose levels during pregnancy play a significant role in the development and safety of a fetus in utero and on delivery day.

While today’s popular GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, are not approved yet for use during pregnancy, metformin and insulin have been used during pregnancy for decades.

Metformin has been prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes across the globe for more than 60 years — including pregnant women. While metformin is a simpler medication, insulin has been the go-to choice for diabetes management during pregnancy because it cannot cross the placenta, which means it poses no direct risk to the fetus.

Metformin is the simplest non-insulin diabetes medication approved for use during pregnancy because it cannot cause hypoglycemia. Still, research on the long-term effects on children born to women taking metformin has been limited. Past research has only tracked the health of these children and their mothers for about five years.

Learning how to dose insulin is also significantly complicated and stressful, particularly when thrust upon women during pregnancy. Insulin requires multiple daily injections, careful carbohydrate counting, and frequent adjustments. Insulin can also contribute to weight gain.

Metformin, meanwhile, is a pill generally taken two to three times per day. Metformin is less likely to lead to weight gain. While generally considered safe overall for managing diabetes, the safety of a medication during pregnancy calls for a different review.