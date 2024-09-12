Previously, peer-reviewed research published in the Annals of Internal Medicin e showed that late chronotype was associated with poorer lifestyle factors, including being more likely to smoke and being less active. This latest, non peer-reviewed research presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid, Spain, held 9-13 September 2024, suggests that the link exists independent of lifestyle factors.

Previous research has shown the link between having a late chronotype, where you feel a need to go to bed later than usual, and type 2 diabetes . This latest research has shown that this link is independent of lifestyle factors, authors argue.

‘Night owls’ are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as higher adiposity, data presented at a conference has shown.

Interestingly the team found different results from expected when they chose to look at the risk for people who had early chronotypes, “From the literature, we expected early chronotypes to have a similar risk of developing type 2 diabetes as intermediate chronotypes,” says lead researcher Jeroen van der Velde , PhD, of Leiden University Medical Centre. “Our results showed a slightly higher risk but this was not statistically significant.”

The researchers adjusted these results for age, sex, education, total body fat, physical activity, diet quality, alcohol intake, smoking, and sleep quality and duration, showing that the relationship between type 2 diabetes and obesity was independent of these.

They showed that the later the midpoint of sleep, the higher a person’s waist measurement was, as well as having higher amounts of fat on their waist and liver. Analysis showed that the people they identified as having a late chronotype were not only at a 55% increased risk of type 2 diabetes over a 6-year follow-up, but they also had a higher average BMI, a larger waist, and higher visceral and liver fat, than people with an intermediate chronotype.

The researchers analyzed data from 4,999 participants without type 2 diabetes from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study, of whom 54% were women. They determined the participants’ chronotypes based on the information they had given about when they went to sleep and when they got up and calculated using the midpoint of their sleep. Twenty percent of the cohort were identified as having a late chronotype.

Van der Velde told Medical News Today that he had investigated the relationship between chronotype and type 2 diabetes as he and others did not believe that lifestyle could solely account for the differences in risk seen. The study had shown a more significant effect than expected.

“However, given the observational nature of our study, residual confounding may still have occurred. This means that despite our efforts to control for lifestyle variables such as diet and exercise, these factors may still impact the observed risk difference,” he said.

“We did not really know what to expect for the associations with waist circumference, visceral fat and liver. In late chronotypes we observed in particular a larger waist and more visceral fat, suggesting that abdominal obesity may play a role in the increased metabolic risk for late chronotypes.”

— Jeroen van der Velde

The study did not examine why later chronotype had resulted in this increased risk of type 2 diabetes, but the authors think that the circadian cycle may play a role.

“We believe that, in part, our result may be explained by circadian misalignment that may occur in people with a late chronotype. From other studies, we know that circadian misalignment may lead to metabolic disturbances. Our society’s current work- or social environment is more tailored toward people with an early or intermediate chronotype,” Van der Velde said.