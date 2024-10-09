Type 2 diabetes can affect multiple organ systems in the body—the heart, eyes, kidneys, and even the brain. Researchers have also discovered evidence of diabetes leading to faster brain aging, which could increase the risk of Alzheimer’s. But is there a way to prevent this, and how so? In this podcast, we discuss lifestyle interventions that could help slow diabetes-related cognitive decline.

Research has shown that type 2 diabetes can have negative effects on cognitive health.

An estimated 422 million people worldwide had diabetes in 2014 and a majority of these cases — over 95% — are type 2 diabetes. Global projections show that by 2045, 783 million people are expected to be diagnosed with diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic health condition that can affect multiple organs in the body, leading to many serious complications over time, most notably causing vision loss, pain and loss of feeling (through nerve damage), heart disease, and infections. The brain can also be negatively affected by diabetes .

Research has found that type 2 diabetes can lead to cognitive decline, memory loss, and an increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease through a multitude of mechanisms.

The silver lining here is that type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed with some lifestyle changes.

But how exactly does type 2 diabetes contribute to accelerated brain aging? And how can we offset brain aging accelerated by diabetes?

In this episode, we examine findings from two recent studies that offer insights into possible ways to slow diabetes-induced brain aging.

For this episode, Medical News Today editors and co-hosts Yasemin Nicola Sakay and Maria Cohut spoke to Thomas (Tom) Barber, MD, associate professor at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom and honorary consultant endocrinologist to answer these questions and more. Barber has also been featured in two previous In Conversation podcast episodes: 100 years of insulin and Can diet and exercise reverse prediabetes?

Listen to our podcast episode in full below or on your preferred streaming platform.